Port Macquarie News
Column

What's biting: rivers still 'terrific' for flathead up to a metre long

By Fishing Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated February 11 2023 - 1:13am, first published 1:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Cumins with his two soon-to-be fishing champion sons, Jax and Taj, with a great feed of Kingfish caught off Crowdy Head.

The last week has shown some interesting weather patterns with the mini cyclone in Port Macquarie and picturesque days in South West Rocks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.