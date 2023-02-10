Who's giving, getting and 'just looking'?

It wasn't just our follow-up coverage of Port Macquarie's microburst that had Port News journalists running every which way this week.
We are caught in the middle of a political maelstrom exclusive to our electorate, and there's no chance of it calming down for another six weeks - at the very least.
Nominations to run for the seat of Port Macquarie in the NSW Election on March 25 close on March 8. At this stage it looks like we are the only electorate in which the NSW Coalition is running against itself.
This of course stems from sitting member Leslie Williams' decision to switch from the Nationals to the Liberal Party in 2020 over John Barilaro's koala policy. The Nationals never forgave Mrs Williams, which is well-documented, and so pre-selected Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson to run against her.
Joining them in the ring is Labor candidate Keith McMullen, who polled well when running in the equally unique contest between incumbent Pat Conaghan and Teal candidate Carolyn Heise in the federal seat of Cowper.
What has happened in Port Macquarie this week, has highlighted the fragile nature of the NSW Coalition and the complexity of this particular contest.
There have simply been so many ministerial visits that it feels like we are all on a rapidly spinning merry-go-round. It's impossible to cover each stopover. Our resources only stretch so far.
There have even been instances when one minister is making an announcement on one side of town, when another is getting ready to appear with the opposing coalition candidate in another part of the electorate.
This public choosing of sides, is also highlighting factional allegiances.
My obligation to you, is to find out which of these visits and announcements is about something real - new infrastructure, new funding, new opportunities and so on.
Who has something to give that's locked-in and not dependent on their election; who are the beneficiaries and is what they're being offered really new or just being "re-announced". Who is "just looking"; that is, visiting Port Macquarie for appearances and photo ops only, and why hasn't the money they're offering been spent mid-term?
You'll find our reportage in the countdown to March 25 based on these questions.
We're also going to put out another reader poll, as we did ahead of the federal election, so you can tell us what issues concern you most. We'll then be asking each candidate how they intend to address each one. (Our poll ahead of the federal election saw Climate Change come in at Number 1.)
Subscribers of this newsletter will be the first to receive the poll next week. We'll then put your responses to the final list of candidates when nominations close on March 8.
'Til then, have a great week.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, North Coast NSW
Australian Community Media (ACM)
