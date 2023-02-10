Experts and leaders in koala conservation are set to meet in Port Macquarie for the third National Koala Conference in May.
Wildlife veterinarians, wildlife carers, ecologists, state and federal government agency employees, university researchers, zookeepers and interested members of the public are being invited to attend.
This will be the first National Koala Conference in six years.
"We've had two conferences previously and then with bushfires, flooding and the pandemic, we haven't been able to hold another one in six years," Koala Conservation Australia general manager Maria Doherty said.
"I think everyone is desperate to come together and chat about koala conservation.
"The time is ticking and we need to save the species."
The aim of the conference is to share knowledge about koala conservation.
"We know that our koalas are massively under threat and set to be extinct by 2050. So we are trying absolutely everything we can and this conference is the cutting edge science," Ms Doherty said.
"It's really about that sharing of information."
Guest speakers will cover topics including chlamydia vaccines, population behaviour and dynamics, climate change, genomics, immunogenetics, pharmacokinetics, KoRV, koala microbiomes, eucalypt nutrition, plantations, causes of population declines, the role of wildlife carers, monitoring of populations using drones and legislation.
"We've got an impressive lineup of speakers, all of whom are experts in their field of interest," Ms Doherty said.
"We can get an insight into what people are studying now and get an early look at their presentations and their work.
"Hopefully we will learn the best ways to implement and adapt our conservation processes."
A highlight of the conference will be the presentation of research projects, in poster format, on display for delegates to discuss with the researcher during breaks or at their leisure.
One of the main posters on display will be the upcoming Wild Koala Breeding Programme an initiative led by Koala Conservation Australia and operated in conjunction with founding partner, Taronga Conservation Society.
The three day event will run from May 26 - 28 at Panthers Port Macquarie. Bookings can be made here.
