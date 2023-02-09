What started as a casual afternoon fish off Port Macquarie has quickly turned into a lifelong memory for local angler Harriet Crowley.
Port Macquarie Game Fishing Club boat "Lone Ranger", skippered by Daniel Hoogenboom with crew member Luppo, supported Harriet in landing a black marlin on an extremely light line of just four-kilos.
Harriet said it was a tough battle with an almost 35 minute fight time.
The black marlin weighed 24.4kg and is a pending female NSW Game Fishing Record on a four kilo line.
Congratulations Harriet on this achievement, using such a light main line can be very difficult for even the most experienced anglers.
Harriet has tagged and released many black marlin throughout her younger years in tournaments and has successfully won Junior and Ladies Champion.
Harriet and the crew didn't waste any of the fish, as it was filleted immediately after being weighed and shared amongst family and friends.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.