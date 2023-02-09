GROUP Three Rugby League will seek input from clubs to determine the best action should there be a shortfall of teams in this year's women's league tag competition.
Macleay Valley will not be fielding a side while Group Three chairman, Geoff Kelly understands some other clubs, including defending premiers, Wauchope, could also be struggling for numbers.
It's understood some players are opting to switch to tackle rugby league.
Group Three was among the first in what was then the Country Rugby League to introduce league tag back in 2009.
"Obviously we'll need to look at the draw if some clubs don't have a league tag side,'' Mr Kelly said.
He said all options would be considered.
If the league tag competition was reduced to four or five sides, it could be that all games are played at the one venue, separately from the rest of the competition, to ensure a continuity of matches.
However, Mr Kelly assured that no decision would be made without consultation and input from clubs.
He added any decision would need to be based on the number of sides playing in the competition.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
