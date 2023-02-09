Port Macquarie News

Draw to be reviewed if not all clubs nominate a league tag side

By Mick McDonald
Updated February 9 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:46pm
Shelby Grainger takes the ball forward for Port City in last season's Group 3 league tag grand final. Picture by Kurt Polock

GROUP Three Rugby League will seek input from clubs to determine the best action should there be a shortfall of teams in this year's women's league tag competition.

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

