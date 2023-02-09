'Large value of property': Port Macquarie man sentenced over theft spree

A Port Macquarie man has been convicted and sentenced to a term of imprisonment following a crime spree last year.
Jamie Lester, 35, pleaded guilty to a string of larceny offences which occurred between August and September, 2022.
He appeared via audio visual link from custody before Magistrate Georgina Darcy on February 9 for sentencing.
Court documents show that on August 10 last year, the victim's ute was parked and secured at the Waters Edge Hotel on Buller Street, Port Macquarie.
Sometime between 4pm on August 10 and 7am on August 11, Lester broke into the rear canopy of the ute and stole a number of items totaling $5780.
The items included:
The owner of the ute contacted police when he discovered the items were missing.
Officers arrived and conducted a forensic examination of the scene and identified Lester via fingerprints on the vehicle.
The 35-year-old was also charged over a string of larceny offences at two retail stores in Port Macquarie.
Also on August 10, 2022 Lester entered a Telstra store in Port Macquarie and stole a pair of $537 headphones.
On August 16, 2022 he attended the same store and stole another pair of headphones and a Garmin Watch, totaling $836.
Also on the same day, Lester visited the Port Macquarie Optus store and stole a pair of $249.95 headphones.
Optus staff members asked the 35-year-old if he planned on paying for the item, as it was visible in his jacket. He then exited the store without comment.
Court documents show the 35-year-old "made no attempt to pay for the items" on each occasion.
The Telstra store manager reviewed the CCTV footage from the store which "clearly depicts" Lester taking the items, court documents show.
On August 27, 2022 police received and reviewed the CCTV footage from Telstra and positively identified Lester.
Officers also reviewed CCTV footage from the Optus store on September 23 and positively identified Lester.
Magistrate Darcy said she took into account Lester's pleas of guilty when handing down the sentence.
"The offences are indicative of someone who is looking to purchase drugs and stealing property that is easily able to be sold," she said.
Magistrate Darcy said the offence where Lester stole items from the back of the ute is the "more serious of the matters".
"It was quite a large value of property and [the victim] was unable to do his work until that property was replaced," she said.
Magistrate Darcy said while the theft from Telstra and Optus were lesser amounts, retail theft is "prevalent in the community".
Lester has been convicted and placed on a Community Corrections Order for a period of 12 months for the retail theft offences.
For the theft from the victim's vehicle, the 35-year-old has been sentenced to a term of imprisonment for seven months with a non-parole period of three months and backdated to when he entered custody on November 12.
He has also been ordered to compensate the owner of the ute and the two retail stores.
Lester remains in custody on unrelated matters currently before the courts.
