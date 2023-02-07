Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has put an estimated $1 million price tag on its clean-up costs and damage to council assets as a result of the storm.
That is across roads, parks, buildings and other council assets and includes about $500,000 to clean-up fallen trees and branches after the February 3 microburst hit Port Macquarie.
The storm uprooted trees and snapped off tree branches.
Some council buildings, including the Glasshouse, had roof and electrical damage. There was electrical and glass damage at Port Macquarie Olympic Pool.
The Glasshouse remains closed while the damage is assessed. The pool has reopened.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's director of community infrastructure Robert Fish said the largest undertaking was the vegetation clean-up and ensuring trees were safe.
Arborists have been engaged to provide a report on the condition of the much-loved Town Green fig tree which felt the storm's force.
Mr Fish said the fig tree was pruned to remove fallen limbs.
"We are expecting the tree will survive but we will need to do some canopy reduction to ensure it is stable and obviously healthy going forward," Mr Fish said.
The council will lodge an assessment of the storm damage with the NSW Reconstruction Authority, which will address eligibility for natural disaster declaration status.
Mr Fish said the council hoped it will meet the natural disaster declaration threshold.
If successful, the council will be eligible to recoup some clean-up and repair costs across predominantly its transport and stormwater infrastructure.
Meanwhile, the council has announced that residents living within the storm impact zone will be entitled to a free green waste kerbside collection, and have their disposal fees waived for storm-related waste at either Kingfisher and Cairncross waste transfer station.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.