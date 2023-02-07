Female golfers at Wauchope Country Club have welcomed a $75,000 grant from the NSW state government to upgrade the amenities, improve the lighting and refurbish locker rooms.
The funding is thanks to a $25million Female Friendly Sport Facilities and Lighting Upgrades Program.
Karyne Ulmer has been a member of the club for the past two decades and while she admits it won't allow her to hit the ball any better, it is a much-needed injection of funds.
"I've been here for 24 years and [the club's] been waiting for an upgrade as long as I've been here," she said.
"It's been painted and the ladies have put in big efforts, but this money will make a huge difference and it will be a really nice atmosphere. It will give it a facelift.
"It's long-awaited; for 23 years it's been the same... just coats of paint. It needs doing."
Best friend and 27-time club champion Jane Horne echoed Ulmer's thoughts and said "it's going to be absolutely brilliant".
She said most of the amenities located downstairs under the pro shop were the original ones that survived when the club burnt down in 1989.
The upgraded amenities will benefit not only female players, but also children and provide another option for parents rooms.
Wauchope Country Club secretary Claudia Buckby said they were excited to receive the funding and the impact the upgrades would have on the local community.
"We are a very small community club who trades right on the bottom line and we don't have excess cash, but we're always giving back to the community," she said.
"This is one way that we can increase and improve our facilities and give back to the whole community and it's the Hastings region not just Wauchope."
Work is expected to start in coming months.
"As soon as I've signed that deed I'll be ordering our bathroom," Buckby said.
Deputy premier Paul Toole said the NSW government understood how important sport is to local communities and that's why they had invested strongly in sporting projects right across the state.
"It's absolutely critical and when you have a look at our sporting facilities there's no doubt that I want to make sure that our regional and rural communities don't miss out," he said.
"Just because you live in regional and rural NSW doesn't mean you should not have access to great facilities and that's why this investment of $75,000 is going to make a big difference."
