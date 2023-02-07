Port Macquarie News

Wauchope Country Club receives $75,000 grant from NSW state government to upgrade facilities

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated February 8 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 10:35am
Female golfers at Wauchope Country Club have welcomed a $75,000 grant from the NSW state government to upgrade the amenities, improve the lighting and refurbish locker rooms.

