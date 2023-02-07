Momentum is a funny thing in rugby league.
North Coast Bulldogs found out the hard way during their opening-round 30-26 Laurie Daley Cup (under-18) defeat to Northern Tigers at Coffs Harbour on Saturday.
The Bulldogs cruised to a 26-0 lead with 14 minutes to go and they appeared to be on their way to a comprehensive first-round victory.
Assistant coach Geoff Batten admitted complacency crept in, the Tigers scored a fortuitous try to open their account which turned the momentum.
The Bulldogs were then powerless to stop the snowball effect.
"Our blueprint is big on effort areas, we went away from that and complacency was the driver of going away from that," Batten said.
"At about the 18-minute mark to go it all turned on us and the boys got to find out what momentum can do in a game."
Over the years Batten has been in a similar position where teams he has either played in or coached lost the unlosable.
"I led Port Macquarie in a Group 2 grand final 24-4 with 13 minutes to go and we got beaten 26-24 and in another grand final at Sawtell we led 24-6 and had the same result where we lost," he said.
Batten was confident the coaching staff wouldn't have to reflect too much on what went wrong at Geoff King Motors Oval.
"The result has done half our work for us where the boys have had to live through it and they were pretty down," he said.
"They couldn't believe it themselves so it's not like they're going to forget about it tomorrow so hopefully it's a strong strong learning curve.
"I've been there before and you think you're trying your hardest and you see it unfolding in front of your eyes."
Tigers coach Darryl Rando could only label his side's miracle win as "surreal".
"They (the Tigers) scored a couple of tries, and you think, 'that's good; we've got a bit of respectability back'," he told The Northern Daily Leader.
"And then they scored another one, and it was 26-18. And then all of a sudden it's 26-24, and I'm thinking, 'sh*t'.
"And then all of a sudden there's about two minutes to go and we scored and it's 30-26."
North Coast have a chance to turn it all around in a must-win home clash at Wauchope on Saturday when they host Macarthur Wests Tigers.
"Losing round one is not ideal, but we also learned a real tough lesson," Batten said.
"It's not too late, we've just got to turn around and win this week and we're back on track."
