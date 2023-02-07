Port Macquarie News

Eligible residents to receive tip fee waiver, free green waste kerbside collection after Port Macquarie storm

By Newsroom
Updated February 7 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A frangipani tree is a casualty of the storm. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Eligible residents will be spared disposal fees when they take storm-related debris to either Kingfisher and Cairncross waste transfer station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.