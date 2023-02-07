Eligible residents will be spared disposal fees when they take storm-related debris to either Kingfisher and Cairncross waste transfer station.
They are also entitled to a free green waste kerbside collection. Eligible residents are those living within the impact zone of Friday's storm.
The fierce storm carved a path through Port Macquarie on Friday, February 3, damaging infrastructure, uprooting trees and snapping off tree branches.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has acted to assist storm-impacted residents.
Residents living in the area bounded by Pacific Drive and Ocean Drive in the south, and the Hastings River and parts of the canals in the north, should contact council's Customer Service Centre on 6581 8111 and staff will assist in coordinating details for green waste collections.
The collection service only applies for fallen trees and large branches as a result of the storm. Green waste for collection should be cut up to enable easy handling when loading.
All green waste must be out on the kerb and resident details logged before February 19.
Small household loads of mixed waste will be considered free of charge at Kingfisher and Cairncross waste transfer stations and larger commercial mixed loads will only be accepted at the Cairncross facility until February 28.
Mixed waste will not be available for kerbside collection.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's director of community infrastructure Robert Fish said the council's assistance was appropriate given the scale of damage to private properties.
"While we've identified a large number of public spaces and road areas damaged from Friday's storm, we are very much aware that number is much higher when taking into consideration the impacts to private residences," Mr Fish said.
"While our priority remains addressing impacts to public locations and assets such as Town Green and our iconic fig tree, parks, public road reserves, gardens and buildings, we are extending our resources to help residents clear the backlog of green waste debris."
The council encourages residents dropping off storm-related waste at Cairncross or Kingfisher waste transfer stations to have proof of their residential address and the council will assess their eligibility for a fee waiver.
Crews remain on the ground assessing the full impact of the damage to public infrastructure including the Town Green fig tree.
An assessment of the damage will be lodged with the NSW Reconstruction Authority, which will address eligibility for natural disaster declaration status.
Mr Fish said qualified arborists have been engaged to provide a report on the condition of the Town Green fig tree.
While the canopy will remain bare for some time, confidence is high the tree will survive.
The Glasshouse suffered considerable water damage, and remains closed until further notice while crews conduct safety assessments.
All roads have reopened; however, traffic conditions could change while the clean-up continues.
The council advises the community to stay across the council's official Facebook page for updates.
Council's CEO Dr Clare Allen commended staff for their professional and coordinated response to the storm on Friday and across the weekend and thanked the community for the feedback received so far.
"It never ceases to amaze me how brilliant our staff are in springing into action when crisis calls," Dr Allen said.
