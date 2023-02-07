'Doubling of cases': major $5.1m upgrade for Port Macquarie Courthouse

An additional courtroom is hoped to relieve the pressure on court staff dealing with the "increasing judicial load" at Port Macquarie Courthouse.
The NSW Government has announced a $5.1 million upgrade of the courthouse on Murray St.
Along with the addition of a third courtroom, the upgrade will also include new interview rooms, a judicial chamber, robing room and the installation of airport-style security scanning facilities at the front entrance of the courthouse.
This announcement comes after a busy start to the year for Port Macquarie Local Court, with 155 cases listed to be heard on one day, January 11.
Attorney General Mark Speakman said having an additional courtroom will allow a second Magistrate to sit on days when the District Court is also sitting.
"Here in Port Macquarie we've seen a doubling of the number of cases that are finalised in the past 10 years," he said.
"In 2012 there were around 2300 cases brought to finalisation in the criminal jurisdiction in Port Macquarie and in 2021 there were 4700 cases being finalised here."
Mr Speakman said the Port Macquarie Courthouse is an "increasingly important" centre of justice in NSW and the upgrade will help court staff "handle the increasing judicial load this court carries".
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said our growing population is increasing the pressure on the courthouse.
"What we're doing with this announcement is ensuring services keep pace," she said.
"This courthouse has served the community since 1986 and it's wonderful to see this building revitalised to ensure it remains contemporary and fit for purpose.
"Adding another courtroom will help manage growing demand for court services."
Port Macquarie is served by a full-time Magistrate and a full-time Registrar. In addition, a Magistrate from Kempsey assists with Port Macquarie matters four days a month, a Children's Court Magistrate sits at Port Macquarie two days a month, and the Court is served by a visiting Children's Court Registrar.
An additional courtroom to hear Local Court matters means there would need to be a second Magistrate allocated to Port Macquarie to ease pressure on court staff.
"It's a matter for the Chief Magistrate to decide where additional Magistrates are allocated," Mr Speakman said.
"In NSW we are also putting on five extra Magistrates to cut the covid backlog and get us back to where we were pre-covid in terms of efficiency."
The upgrade will also include the installation of 25 kilowatt solar panels and a reconfiguration and update of the existing registry office storage area.
"I have been speaking with staff at the courthouse about what it is that they need," Mrs Williams said.
The funding for the upgrade is not an election promise and has already been allocated to the project. Work is set to begin in April and will be completed by early 2024.
