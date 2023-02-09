Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie trainer Marc Quinn hopes for a two-pronged attack at horse racing Country Championships

By Greg Prichard
Updated February 9 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marc Quinn pictured in 2019 with Gumshoe before the Country Championships. Picture by Paul Jobber

Marc Quinn could easily wait until next year for the Country Championships with Agirlsbestfriend, but it makes much more sense to the Port Macquarie trainer to go now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.