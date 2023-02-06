After being forced to the sidelines following a racing accident last April, Cejay Graham returned triumphantly with a riding double at the Port Macquarie race meeting on Sunday.
At her first track appearance since an injury enforced layoff, the popular apprentice was able to steer Heir Apparent to the lead down the home running to score in the ATM2HIRE Handicap.
Graham made her move approaching the final turn and rounded up the early pacemaker, Zapluck, before the John Sprague trained gelding was able to withstand the finishing effort of Benetti to score by a decisive margin.
The prominent local combination completed a successful day when Absolute Legend raced clear in the final event to score a dominant victory over Golden Breeze and Berkinson.
The son of Not a Single Doubt worked around the field in the early stages and maintained the lead before racing clear to land the prize by just under three lengths.
Cejay Graham was rewarded for all the hard work since the Grafton incident on Emma Rosa and success on her first day back in the saddle is testament to her dedication with everyone wishing the hoop every success into the future.
The district Country Championship Preview resulted in success to Lisztomania when Ash Morgan weaved a passage close to the rails on the Aiden St Vincent trained gelding to score by just under two lengths.
Buck Pharoah set the early tempo before being challenged in the straight by Lisztomania with the flashy chestnut racing clear to account for Optimo and Lucky Sham.
Marc Quinn would have been satisfied with the effort of Optimo at the gelding's second run from a spell and useful performances came from Lucky Sham, My One and Inspiration.
The appearance of My One in the red and yellow sleeves produced a tinge of sadness and great reflection following the recent passing of racing icon, Bob Milligan.
These silks have been carried by many great gallopers over a long period of time with the prominent local trainer becoming a driving force in north coast racing over an illustrious career stretching many decades.
Racing NSW had recorded 952 winners with 326 at his home base of Taree with his best being Carael Boy who won twenty races including eight at black type level including victories in the Villiers and Liverpool City Cup together with various provincial cup wins.
The esteem was evident when jockeys in the final race on the program wore black armbands as a mark of respect with this replicated in the Highway Handicap at Randwick the previous day.
Other winners on the program included Red Lantern who was able to withstand the finishing effort of Promised to break his maiden status in the opening event with Aaron Bullock completing an early riding double with a gutsy win on Devocean in the following race.
It was a drive to the line between Devocean and I'm a Shaker before the Paul Shailer trained gelding was semaphored the winner by a narrow margin and highlighting the strength of Bullock to lift the son of Ocean Park over the line.
Taking the Mikki landed some strong wagering to claim the GemLife Maiden Handicap over Discreet Lady while Bladnoch accounted for war Memorial in the penultimate event.
All roads now lead to Tuncurry for the $150,000 Newhaven Park Mid North Coast Country Championships on Sunday with the Northern Rivers Qualifier at Coffs Harbour the following week.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.