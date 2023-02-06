Port Macquarie News

Jockey Cejay Graham returns from injury to salute in two races at Port Macquarie Race Club

By Rod Fuller
Updated February 6 2023 - 11:39pm, first published 3:08pm
Cejay Graham. Picture by Paul Jobber

After being forced to the sidelines following a racing accident last April, Cejay Graham returned triumphantly with a riding double at the Port Macquarie race meeting on Sunday.

