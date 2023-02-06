Port Macquarie Piranhas swimmer Zara Chowdhary will lead a strong Port contingent at the State Speedo Sprint Finals in Sydney next month following a standout performance on February 4.
Chowdhary lit up the pool at the Swimming North Coast southern heats held at the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre where swimmers aimed to qualify for the top four sprint (50-metre) berths in their age divisions.
While the Sydney finals are restricted to just those 50-metre events, the Port Macquarie 12-year-old finished with eight first places and a second (in the 50-metre butterfly) on a day out in Taree.
Zara touched the wall first in the 100-metre freestyle, 100-metre butterfly, 100-metre breaststroke and 100-metre backstroke along with the 50-metre breaststroke, 50-metre backstroke and 50-metre freestyle events.
She also finished first in the 200-metre individual medley in a performance that impressed team manager Tanya Harrison.
"Zara only moved to Port Macquarie last year when she joined our club from Dubbo and started training with [new coach] Pedro [Barbosa] when he started last year," Harrison said.
"She's training pretty hard at the moment; probably between five and six times a week."
In total, the Piranhas had seven swimmers who registered top four finishes across the heats which were held simultaneously at Taree and Maclean.
Bianca Harrison, Byron Brook, Blake Higgins, Chloe Higgins, Layla Hurford and Will Ritchie will also head to Sydney on March 4.
"The combined results from both those heats enables Swimming North Coast to select the top four kids in all the 50-metre events," Harrison said.
"They're just for the eight to 13 year old's and the North Coast region stretches from Forster up to the Queensland border."
A total of 180 swimmers from across the area were involved in the heats at Taree.
