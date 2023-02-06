Port Macquarie News
Photos

Zara Chowdhary leads Port Macquarie Swimming Club contingent towards Speedo sprint finals in Sydney

By Paul Jobber
Updated February 7 2023 - 11:06am, first published 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Macquarie Piranhas swimmer Zara Chowdhary will lead a strong Port contingent at the State Speedo Sprint Finals in Sydney next month following a standout performance on February 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.