When trees across Port Macquarie's CBD were bent in half and branches strewn ferociously across town in Friday's "freak" microburst storm, our local wildlife also copped the brunt of the weather.
Port Macquarie FAWNA members have been busy caring for injured wildlife following the storm on Friday afternoon, February 3.
FAWNA has responded to over 30 calls to injured wildlife since Friday.
The majority of these have been waterlogged and orphaned birds.
"Members are caring for a number of birds including eight ducklings, a wattle bird, two tawny frogmouth owls and four rainbow lorikeets," FAWNA NSW president Meredith Ryan said.
"There have been quite a few more animals being cared for by FAWNA members following the storm on Friday."
Ms Ryan said most of the wildlife injured or displaced during the storm will be able to be released back into the wild, however she said the organisation has had to euthanize some of the birds due to their injuries.
"Orphaned and waterlogged birds are able to be cared for and are on the mend," she said.
"The storm was over in 10 minutes, but the winds were quite strong and it happened in a very contained area."
FAWNA member Jennifer Baker was called to rescue two frogmouth owls in the fig tree on Town Green, a baby wattle bird that was blown out of its nest and a young osprey near Mrs York's Garden.
"I checked both tawny frogmouths to ensure there were no injuries and that they were healthy enough to fly," she said.
"Understandably they were both very shaken, but needed to dry off their waterlogged feathers before leaving the fallen branches of the fig tree."
Ms Baker is now caring for the baby wattle bird that was "absolutely drenched, frightened and hungry" after being blown out of its nest.
"I am now her foster mother until she is self feeding and old enough to be released back into the wild," she said.
Ms Baker is also monitoring a young osprey at the top of a Norfolk Pine near Mrs York's Garden.
"The mother has flown in with a fish for them," Ms Baker said.
Locals have also raised concerns about the osprey nest on Clarence Street.
"One of our members is monitoring the osprey chicks to ensure everything remains OK," Ms Ryan said.
"Ospreys are threatened species and it's important that they're protected."
Port Macquarie's Koala Hospital did have some damage to the facility during the storm, with fallen trees blocking entry to the fenced koala yards.
The hospital hasn't received any calls to koalas thought to be injured or displaced during Friday's storm, however this has caused some concern.
"Our vet is concerned that there haven't been any calls to koalas injured in the storm due to how many fallen trees there were," chairperson of Koala Conservation Australia Sue Ashton said.
If you do notice an injured koala, call the hospital on 6584 1522. For any other injured wildlife, call FAWNA on 6581 4141.
