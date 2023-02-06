A small Port Macquarie community has participated in a massive fundraising effort.
Annette Johnson is an early childhood educator and operates a family day care business in town.
She wanted to teach the children about sustainability, having empathy for others, and develop their community awareness.
Annette said she spoke to the children in her care about participating in a Return and Earn project for a year, to raise funds for a charity.
Eight-year-old Oliver Godwin came up with the idea to help other people who can't afford to feed themselves or their families.
"People in need of money and food shouldn't have to starve," he said.
"They deserve to be healthy and have a good life."
Annette said OzHarvest Port Macquarie was chosen as the charity, which has been providing food rescue to the community since 2011.
Annette reached out to the family day care community, as well as her neighbours and encouraged them to drop off empty bottles and cans to the centre.
Through the Return and Earn scheme, over $800 was raised for OzHarvest Port Macquarie.
The money will enable OzHarvest to deliver an additional 1616 meals to those doing it tough in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.
"This was a huge commitment from a small group of people," Annette said.
"This project supports the idea that even the smallest act of kindness can make a huge difference in the lives of others."
OzHarvest Port Macquarie is run solely by a dedicated volunteer team who deliver around 14,000 meals every month.
"At a time when the rising cost of living has seen the need for food relief significantly increase, our services are more valuable than ever," a spokesperson from OzHarvest said.
"On any given day, over half a million households in Australia are struggling to put food on the table, with those with children are being hardest hit."
Port Macquarie OzHarvest Statistics
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.