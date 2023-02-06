Port Macquarie News
Oliver Godwin's OzHarvest fundraiser idea helps Port Macquarie residents

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
February 7 2023 - 4:00am
Early childhood educator Annette Johnson (left) got children, parents and neighbours involved in a OzHarvest fundraiser via a Return and Earn project. (top right) Luca and Oliver Godwin. Oliver wanted to help raise money for people who didn't have enough for food. (bottom right) The children at the day care who participated in the project.

A small Port Macquarie community has participated in a massive fundraising effort.

