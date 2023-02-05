Lower electricity costs and higher participation levels are two of the main benefits Port Macquarie Rugby Club has highlighted from a $500,000 state government funding injection.
The NSW government's $25million Female Friendly Sport Facilities and Lighting Upgrades Program will see Stuart Park's outdated lighting facilities across the five fields replaced with a modern alternative.
Pirates' manager of special projects Rob Harris said the announcement - made on February 5 - was fantastic news for the club.
"Our electricity bills have been going through the roof with the old-style lighting that we [currently] have which is probably 25 years old," he said.
"At five o'clock on a Saturday afternoon in the middle of June it gets pretty dull here especially if you have injuries and your game goes longer. It's a lot harder to play football.
"We've got our 50 year [anniversary] next year as well, so this is just a Godsend. It will lower our electricity costs."
And while Pirates men's and women's teams use one of the five fields located in the precinct, Mr Harris said the upgrades would also benefit a number of other local community clubs and organisations.
"It's not going to help just Port Macquarie [rugby club], it's going to help Little Athletics and it's also going to help the cricket and also the junior Sharks and Breakers who are over the road," he said.
"It's going to be good for the whole precinct."
Pirates' women's assistant coach Emily Taylor felt the improved lighting would also help the club attract more players.
"We're pretty squeezed for space, so anything that improves the general training ability of the girls is always appreciated," she said.
"We train down here during the evenings on a Tuesday and Thursday in the normal season so it's always handy to have good, reliable facilities."
Ms Taylor admitted it was an "awesome surprise".
"Any time we can improve our training space, it just shows how the club cares for our girls and the funding assists with that."
NSW Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said the announcement is about "evening the playing field" so women and people with a disability are able to play equally with other members of community.
"It's all an important part of getting more participation in sport at a grassroots level."
Mr Henskens said it was guaranteed funding.
"It's not [an election] promise. We had a $25million fund which was announced in the budget last year and we've now gone through a competitive process throughout the state for people applying for these grants," he said.
"We are now awarding those grants."
Since 2017 the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has committed more than $1billion to deliver new and upgraded community sport facilities.
"Sport is the lifeblood of many communities," Mr Henskens said.
"If we invest in them and invest in their facilities, they're going to be able to attract people to play and we want to get more women and girls playing sport."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.