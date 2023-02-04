Port Macquarie News

Tacking Point Surf Life Saving Club to benefit from $482,000 in state government funding

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated February 5 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 10:50am
Tacking Point Surf Life Saving Club president Mick Lang (back) with nippers Kayla Bayer, Jaye Rutishauser, Toby Fraser, Lenny Spitzer and Ashton Fraser and Helen Thompson (middle right). Picture by Paul Jobber

Tacking Point Surf Life Saving Club will now be in the perfect position to benefit from the population growth in the area following a $482,000 funding announcement from the state government on February 5.

