Tacking Point Surf Life Saving Club will now be in the perfect position to benefit from the population growth in the area following a $482,000 funding announcement from the state government on February 5.
Club president Mick Lang said they had already started renovations to the surf club situated at Lighthouse Beach, but the guaranteed funding injection will allow them to complete the refurbished bottom half as well.
Mr Lang said once the renovations are completed in 12-18 months, the club could then grow their member base further which currently stands at 450.
The money will go towards building a first aid room, an office and a club room for their patrolling members as well as a training room for their new members so they can do their bronze medallion.
"At the moment we're using the balcony and inside the clubhouse which is not ideal, but this will go a long way towards assisting us to attract more members," Mr Lang said.
"At the moment we've got 170 nippers and 450 members, but with the renovations we look like we'll probably attract another three percent hopefully."
The club president was excited about what the club would now be able to do with modern facilities.
"We lost members over the last few years because of the fact we didn't have [separate] male and female showers and the ones we did have were in a bad state of repair," Mr Lang said.
"At one stage we just couldn't let the kids use the facilities."
In total, Port Macquarie will benefit from more than $519,000 to upgrade, restore and improve local surf clubs as part of the NSW Liberal and National Government's Surf Club Facility Program.
NSW Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said the program aims to create more modern, accessible facilities and to ensure lifesavers have what they need to keep the community safe on local beaches.
"This program will deliver a range of game-changing projects for surf clubs that will result in improved facilities, increased participation in sport and recreation activities and general uplifts in usage to overall community benefit," he said.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said a busy summer period highlighted why local surf clubs needed to be fit for purpose.
"We have some of the most beautiful and popular beaches in Port Macquarie and it is crucial our surf clubs have the facilities they need to protect both visitors and locals on our beaches," Mrs Williams said.
Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club will also receive $36,999 for vital communications upgrades and facilities improvements.
