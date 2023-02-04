Port Macquarie News

Police divers search Hastings River as part of investigation into Pappinbarra dog shooting and attempted robbery

By Newsroom
Updated February 4 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
Police divers have searched a section of the Hastings River, near Kindee Bridge, as investigations continue into an attempted armed robbery and shooting in 2022.

