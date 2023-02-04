Police divers have searched a section of the Hastings River, near Kindee Bridge, as investigations continue into an attempted armed robbery and shooting in 2022.
The search operation took place on Wednesday, February 1 and Thursday, February 2.
Police say the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad are continuing investigations under Strike Force Gentian, after a woman was allegedly threatened with a firearm and a dog killed at a Lower Pappinbarra property on Sunday, October 9, 2022.
Police have been told several people were asleep at the property when they were woken by the sound of a gunshot.
One woman exited the home before she was threatened by an unknown man - armed with a shotgun and his face covered.
The man continued to threaten the woman before discharging a further round from the gun and fleeing the scene.
A dog was killed during the incident, however the woman was not physically injured.
As inquiries continue, strike force detectives urge anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
