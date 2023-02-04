Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson was down on Town Green first-thing Saturday morning, February 4, inspecting the damage caused by Friday afternoon's sudden and powerful storm.
Among the battered trees is the much loved fig outside restaurant Chop 'n Chill.
"As a community, I think we are all devastated to see our iconic fig tree in this very sad condition," Cr Pinson said.
"Senior arborists are assessing the health of the tree. We are doing whatever is necessary to ensure [it] remains in a good condition and healthy.
"It will grow but it is just going to have a significant haircut."
The storm's fury has been captured by many, including the team inside Chop 'n Chill. (Look out for their video in our wrap at the end of the day (Saturday, February 4).
Also looking worse for wear, is the Norfolk Pine that was the centre of attention in December over its less than impressive Christmas decorations.
Branches on one side are missing and the area around its base has been cordoned off.
Crews are clearing debris while assessing potential safety risks.
However, based on the past few months, if any tree was going to weather the storm, it was this one.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.