SUNDAY 3PM, FEBRUARY 5
NSW Port Macquarie SES unit commander Michael Ward is "cautiously optimistic" that the full-scale mop-up stage will be in full swing by Monday, February 6, following the wild storm that hit Port Macquarie on Friday afternoon, February 3.
Since 3pm that day, 236 calls for assistance have been logged with 43 outstanding just before midday Sunday.
Mr Ward's expectation is that the majority of those outstanding jobs will be completed by the end of Sunday.
"I'm seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and it's no longer the oncoming train," Mr Ward said.
But for those who hadn't logged any potential jobs, the unit commander implored them to do so before the additional resources that had been called in were sent home over the next 48 hours.
"Please call it through and call it through early because we've got all the resources from out of the area now," Mr Ward said.
"If we knock all these jobs over today, we'll send everyone home. If people then call on Monday morning because they thought we were busy, and we get 20 jobs pop in tomorrow, we will have just sent all our resources back out of area.
"So please, we're encouraging people to report it early. If they haven't reported it, do so as a priority so that we can get someone out to assess it and see what needs to be done."
Meanwhile, Essential Energy has confirmed power has been made available to all customers affected by the storm with the exception of Tacking Point Public School where major repairs were needed.
North Coast community relations manager Raelene Myers said to enable crews to safely repair the damaged network, it was necessary for the power to be turned off this morning to approximately 200 nearby residents.
"Power is estimated to be restored to those residents around 3pm today," she said.
"Crews are on track to complete the repairs and have power fully restored to the school late this afternoon."
Customers who remain without power should contact Essential Energy's 24-hour contact centre on 13 20 80 to report outages or other issues..
SATURDAY 4PM: SES UPDATE
The Port Macquarie SES has provided an update on the huge logistical operation that's been underway since Friday afternoon's storm (February 3)
As at 4.30pm Saturday, 79 of the 228 reported jobs had been completed by local and out of area crews, including units from Kempsey, Gloucester, Coffs Harbour, Port Stephens and the SES' emergency service partners.
A strike force from Fire & Rescue is also assisting, with contractors from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council helping to remove the bigger trees and Essential Energy workers dealing with all the power lines.
SES incident controller Michael Brumby said it was a "huge logistical undertaking to manage and coordinate many teams from our own area, and for those out of area.
"Our operations room has been active before 7am today (Saturday, February 4) making sure all the jobs that came in overnight were logged and allocated to teams, who are working through them methodically.
"Unfortunately, they are not 'quick' jobs so we are asking for your patience.
"We are also calling in arborists from Coffs Harbour who will probably be staying overnight so accommodation will be booked.
"It is extremely hot for anyone to be outside today so we are making sure all our volunteers and support services stay safe, fed and hydrated."
*Editor's note: "You're all deadset legends!"
FROM THE MAYOR
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will apply for natural disaster funding from the federal government following Friday's damaging storm.
"We've not seen anything like this in our CBD," Mayor Peta Pinson said while assessing damage on Saturday, February 4.
Cr Pinson has spoken to the Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan as she and Deputy Mayor Adam Roberts work with staff on prioritising their response.
"Both levels of government are reaching out to assist us as a council in the enormous clean-up we have before us," Cr Pinson said
One of the council buildings to sustain damage is the Glasshouse. It suffered water inundation and is currently closed.
"We do ask for people to stay out of the areas where work is being undertaken, for their safety," Cr Pinson added.
SATURDAY MORNING: ESSENTIAL ENERGY
Just over 1450 properties remain without power this Saturday morning, February 4, after a fierce storm hit the area. That's down from about 14,000 homes and businesses on Friday, February 3.
Essential Energy Port Macquarie crews continue to work to restore power with help from teams from Taree, Kempsey, Nambucca and Coffs Harbour.
Some 1457 customers remained without power on Saturday morning, January 4, mostly in Port Macquarie. That figure includes 54 customers at Telegraph Point.
Essential Energy is working in the key areas of Granite Street, Hindman Street, Boronia Street, Table Street and Moruya Drive.
It comes after powerful winds brought down large trees damaging powerlines, power poles and electricity equipment in multiple locations. Loose items, including metal roofs, have also caused damage and slowed restoration efforts.
If anyone sees any fallen or damaged powerlines or power poles, they should stay at least eight metres away and report to Essential Energy on 13 20 80.
SES
NSW Port Macquarie SES Unit has received 190 jobs and counting after the storm.
Requests for assistance are still trickling in. The Port Macquarie SES Unit is being assisted by SES volunteers from up and down the coast and a Fire and Rescue NSW strike force.
There are about 19 crews out in the field today with a focus on emergency roof repairs.
There are about 120 outstanding jobs.
NSW Port Macquarie SES unit commander Michael Ward shared some safety messages. "If you don't need to travel, please don't, and please stay clear of power lines," he said.
