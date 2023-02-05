Port Macquarie News
Emergency wrap: power back on after storm as Port Macquarie SES sees 'light at the end of the tunnel'

By Lisa Tisdell, Sue Stephenson and Paul Jobber
Updated February 5 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 7:00pm
Crews have been working around the clock to restore power to all Port Macquarie homes and businesses. Pictures supplied by Essential Energy

SUNDAY 3PM, FEBRUARY 5

