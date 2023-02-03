Port Macquarie's emergency services to the rescue

Port Macquarie was still trying to figure out what hit it yesterday afternoon when our State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers were swinging into action.
As the lead "combat agency", they are overseeing emergency services involved in the mammoth task of removing downed powerlines and uprooted trees in the wake of the sudden storm.
They were "fantastically supported" according to Commander Michael Ward, by crews from Forster to Gladstone, in addition to police, ambulance, Fire and Rescue NSW, the Rural Fire Service, NSW Ambulance, Marine Rescue, Essential Energy and more.
What carved its way through the CBD was a microburst and it left an absolute mess in its wake.
You can read the Weather Bureau's explanation of this latest damaging natural event in reporter Emily Walker's story.
Almost every member of the Port News editorial team, me included, was out interviewing those affected by the storm and making sure that critical messages from emergency services were communicated to all.
We are so thankful that, at this stage, it appears no-one was seriously injured.
Port Macquarie's SES and indeed all our emergency services, show time and time again how essential they are to putting communities back together after extreme weather events.
We can only hope that whoever is elected in the seat of Port Macquarie next month, champions these volunteers, and all our employed emergency services workers, when it comes state budget time.
You can see stories about the sudden storm at the top of the Port News home page.
Good luck to all crews during the clean-up and here's hoping everyone else plays safe this weekend.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, ACM North Coast (Port News)
