Port Macquarie News
Weather

Weather Bureau explains microburst that caught Port Macquarie, and forecasters, off-guard

By Emily Walker
Updated February 3 2023 - 11:45pm, first published 8:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A still from an airport web cam shows the microburst sweeping into Port Macquarie. Picture courtesy Eastern Air Services

Video recorded at Port Macquarie Airport shows the sudden microburst that swept into town unannounced on Friday afternoon, February 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.