Video recorded at Port Macquarie Airport shows the sudden microburst that swept into town unannounced on Friday afternoon, February 3.
Recorded by Eastern Air Services and shared below with permission, it shows heavy clouds lurching out of otherwise clear blue skies.
There was no advance warning of the massive storm that uprooted trees, downed powerlines and forced the evacuation of a Majestic Cinemas movie session.
Weather Bureau Senior Meteorologist Stephen Stefanac, said that the storm was likely caused by the humid and unstable air mass along the Mid North Coast "contrasting with a cold front sweeping through the southern parts of NSW."
"The combination of that front coming through southern NSW, with that humid air mass off the northern coast of NSW, creates this storm activity," he said.
"These storms have so much energy that they produce isolated bursts of damaging winds, which hit parts of Port Macquarie."
"Although it was the perfect environment, we didn't see storms everywhere on the Mid North Coast," he said.
"[The storm went around] alot of places on the Mid North Coast and along the Northern Rivers.
"It was by chance, unluckily, [that] one of those storm cells flew over Port Macquarie."
The localised nature of the storm and strong winds, can likely be attributed to the air that comes out of the base of a thunderstorm, which is known as a downdraft.
The Weather Bureau forecast released on the morning of February 3, 2023, did predict thunderstorms with the possibility of severe storms that could produce strong winds and large hail.
But there were no warnings at the time it hit.
Mr Stefanac said that this was likely because of how quickly the storm developed.
"This temperature contrast between hot conditions in the north and cold conditions in the south... creates a lot of strong wind, which pushes the storms very quickly. So there is a very short reaction time and by the time you detect it on the radar, it can be almost gone."
"It would have been a challenging and tricky situatuion and a very hard one to give any precise [direction]," he said.
"We try our best to get them, but they can happen pretty quickly. "
Port Macquarie residents can expect sunnier weather in the coming days with dry conditions but Mr Stefanac did forecast that the area could see showers and storms from mid to late next week.
"Most of that looks like it would be on the inland parts of NSW but that could change a little bit, particularly from now."
