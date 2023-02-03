A section of roof of Satwik Indian and Vegetarian Takeaway lies in a crumpled heap barely 100 metres from where it was ripped off its Clarence Street foundations.
It's the end result of a super cell thunderstorm that tore through the middle of Port Macquarie on February 3 that some residents have since labelled a mini-cyclone.
In four years since co-owner Tilak Groger has owned the business, he has never experienced anything like the hectic 15-minute storm that uprooted trees, brought down powerlines and caused localised flash flooding.
Mr Groger has lived through bushfires, floods and even a pandemic, but the storm cell that hit with force was something else.
"It was like night and day and we had no idea what was happening because all we could see was rain and hear stuff being flung around," he said.
"You couldn't see in front of you. Then we saw our roof got ripped off and huge trees were uprooted and lying around on the road out the front.
"I was walking outside when it happened and I was knee-deep in water; it was like I was in a movie with all the flooding."
Mr Groger said it wasn't until the storm cell had passed that they surveyed the damage, although the final bill won't be known for some time.
"During [the storm] we assumed there was going to be damage, but we had no idea to the degree of it because everyone locked themselves inside and once it was done we walked outside and saw it," Mr Groger said.
"I've got no idea [what the damage bill will be], but I hope it isn't much."
The storm passed as quickly as it arrived leaving a trail of devastation that also saw part of Sails Resort's roof ripped off.
Other businesses around Port Macquarie also suffered the same fate, including Hogs Breath and the Mid Pacific Motel up the road which had windows shattered by the hailstones.
"We were already to see Port Macquarie decimated; it was pretty wild on our end of things," Mr Groger said.
"I wasn't surprised [by the damage], but it was still crazy and shocking, but I don't think we were surprised. It was pretty wild in here."
