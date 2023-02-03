A massive storm now called both a "supercell" and a "microburst" swept through Port Macquarie's CBD on Friday afternoon, February 3. Emergency crews swung into action, blocking roads where powerlines had come down and clearing huge trees, including Norfolk Pines that had been ripped out of the ground. Some shops were flooded and some buildings lost sections of roofing and awnings. There were no immediate reports of serious injury.
FINAL EVENING UPDATE
From Essential Energy: Approximately 14,000 homes and businesses across Port Macquarie local government area were affected by unplanned power outages this afternoon (February 3), following the brutal storm that swept through the area.
As at 8.30pm, power has been restored to over 9500 customers.
Powerful winds brought down large trees damaging powerlines, power poles and electricity equipment in multiple locations across the area. Loose items, including metal roofs, have also caused damage and slowed restoration efforts.
Crews will continue to work into the night restoring power where it is safe to do so. Unfortunately given the widespread and significant damage - spanning across areas such as Hastings, Shelley Beach, Port Macquarie CBD, Bellbowrie, Settlement City, Clifton, Port Macquarie canals, North Shore and as far west as Sancrox and Telegraph Point, some customers will not have their lights back on tonight.
Additional crews and large specialised machinery from Coffs Harbour, Kempsey, Bulahdelah and Nambucca Heads will be on deck at first light tomorrow, helping local crews restore power to remaining customers as quickly as safety will allow.
Essential Energy apologises for the delay in restoring power and assures our customers that our crews are committed to getting the lights back on for everyone as quickly as possible. Estimated time of restoration will be posted on Essential Energy's website at essentialenergy.com.au/outages once available.
If anyone sees any fallen or damaged powerlines or power poles, they should stay at least eight metres away and report to Essential Energy on 13 20 80.
SES UPDATE
Port Macquarie-Hastings SES is urging people to stay out of the CBD and off the roads following what they have been told was a "microburst".
Commander Michael Ward said they are being "fantastically supported" by up to 11 units working to clear power lines, trees and other debris. The extra help has come from Forster-Tuncurry, Taree, the Camden Haven, Gladstone and Kempsey.
The storm lasted 30 minutes and carried hailstones the size of peas. Settlement City to the CBD and down to Koala Street was hit the hardest with large trees ripping up lawns and even roadways as they were brought down.
At this stage, crews are responding to 150 jobs.
"There are lots of trees down, lots of power lines," Mr Ward said. "These are posing a safety concern so if you don't need to travel, avoid the area."
"Our priority is to clear the road to get people in and around; then we'll move on to residential areas and, third, commercial properties."
6PM: POWER UPDATE
Essential Energy North Coast Community Relations Manager Raelene Myers said that over 11,500 homes and businesses across the Port Macquarie-Hastings local government area are currently without power.
"Crews have been dispatched, are assessing damage, commencing repairs and restoring power where possible," she said.
"Given the widespread damage and the need for specialised equipment to remove large fallen trees, Essential Energy asks for customers' patience as our crews were as quickly as safety will allow to restore power."
Powerlines, power poles and electricity equipment have been damaged by large trees bought down by the storm's powerful winds.
Other loose items including a metal roof have also caused damage.
The estimated times of restoration will be posted on Essential Energy's website.
RESIDENT
The storm felt like a cyclone coming through, according to Port Macquarie resident Vanessa Mendez.
"It was crazy," she said. Ms Mendez said the hail was coming down so hard she thought the windows were going to smash.
"When we heard the crack of lightning, we were just terrified," she said.
The lightning downed a large tree outside their home on the corner of Ackroyd Street and Ocean Drive.
"We were so lucky it didn't go through the roof," Ms Mendez said.
"I don't know what we would have done if it went through the roof."
The tree fell across part of the house but all three people inside the house were unhurt. Other trees closer to the house broke some of the tree's fall.
"It was just terrifying,"
CBD DAMAGE
Shop owners in the CBD have been left with a big task of cleaning up.
Manager of Blue Cow Gelato Cass Berry said the storm hit ferociously and was over within 10 minutes.
"It just started raining and then it hailed drastically," she said.
"I don't even know what I would call what happened this afternoon. It just came out of nowhere."
The Pepperberry on the corner of Clarence St and Short Street lost most of their roof in the storm.
"A whole lot of debris and parts of roofs came over and landed in front of our store," Ms Berry said.
"It felt like a tornado." Many businesses are in the same situation and are starting their clean-up.
"Now we're just cleaning up and I don't think we'll be open this weekend," Ms Berry said.
People in the CBD in the aftermath of the storm were assessing the damage alongside business owners.
The big fig tree out the front of Chop 'n Chill is one of the casualties from this afternoon, with large branches spread across Town Green.
Due to the power outage, a number of traffic lights were out which caused chaos among drivers trying to get home.
MARINE RESCUE
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie Unit Commander Greg Davies said the unit recorded winds during the storm reaching roughly 80 knots.
"That translates to about 160 kilometres per hour," said Mr Davies.
The Port Macquarie Unit was called out to a couple of boats that had snapped away from the storm and were drifting away in the canals.
The unit also attended to a maritime shed roof that was blown into the Hastings River.
"The town got hit more than the marina," said Mr Davies. "Thankfully the boats were well secured."
5:28PM RED HOT SUMMER CANCELLED
Organisers of the sold-out music festival planned for Westport Park have just cancelled the event, due to the Supercell that has smashed through Port Macquarie.
In a text message to ticketholders, organisers said:
"Due to damage sustained in a Super Cell storm this afternoon, tomorrow's RED HOT SUMMER TOUR at Westport Park, Port Macquarie (Saturday 4th February) will not be proceeding.
"Severe damage was caused to Staging, Production and Site Infrastructure leaving promoters with no alternative other than to cancel the event.
"Promoters and artists are working with the venue to secure an alternative date for the event and will have updates in the coming hours.
"Should a new date become a possibility, patrons will be given the option to attend the new show date with their current ticket, or, if unable to attend, they will receive a full refund.
"Ticketholders are asked to please stay tuned for further details."
EARLIER:
A huge storm ripped through Port Macquarie about 3pm on Friday afternoon.
NSW SES Port Macquarie unit said a "massive storm/cyclone just ripped through the CBD. Lots of damage. Volunteers are heading in now. Please be patient." in a Facebook post at 3.25pm.
Fire and Rescue NSW superintendent Adam Dewberry said emergency services are currently responding to numerous calls for assistance.
"Due to the weather event Fire and Rescue NSW along with other emergency services are responding to numerous calls into the community for assistance," he said.
"This includes some localised flooding, lots of wires down and a number of alarm calls.
"We are working and are calling in resources as required."
Mr Dewberry urges the community to stay indoors and in safe areas, stay away from downeda wires.
A NSW SES spokesperson said the service had 110 calls for assistance as of 4.10pm.
Most jobs seemed to be because of fallen trees.
A witness at the scene said the CBD was "absolute chaos".
"There were trees fallen down everywhere, traffic banked up, random members of the public directing traffic," they said.
Reporter Liz Langdale was in the cinema when the storm hit.
"We thought the hail noises were part of the sound effects in the film," she said.
"It got a bit scary when the screen went black and we were told to evacuate the cinema.
"I took a video from top floor of Majestic Cinemas which showed signs down, some corrugated iron [from a roof] and the top of a street light dangling.
"Walking out onto the street - it was like a scene from an apocalyptic movie.
"Mature trees had been ripped from the soil - stump and all.
"There were trees which landed on top of some parked vehicles. Roofs had been ripped off businesses and blocked the main streets. There was leaf litter everywhere," she said.
