Friday, February 3: emergency services working around the clock to clear Port Macquarie storm debris

By Sue Stephenson, Liz Langdale, Ruby Pascoe, Lisa Tisdell, Chloe Coleman and Emily Walker
Updated February 4 2023 - 12:25pm, first published February 3 2023 - 4:09pm
A massive storm now called both a "supercell" and a "microburst" swept through Port Macquarie's CBD on Friday afternoon, February 3. Emergency crews swung into action, blocking roads where powerlines had come down and clearing huge trees, including Norfolk Pines that had been ripped out of the ground. Some shops were flooded and some buildings lost sections of roofing and awnings. There were no immediate reports of serious injury.

