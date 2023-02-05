They're not household rugby league names yet, but jot down the names Will Cannavo, Ethan Clarke, Zeb Hogan and Will Rosenbaum.
The four Port Macquarie Sharks teenagers are currently plying their trade at the Newcastle Knights in the club's Harold Matthews (under-17) squad for the 2023 season.
Knights head of pathways Michael Dobson was hopeful that even though Canterbury-Bankstown have formed a partnership with the North Coast over previous years, it wouldn't hurt the Knights cause of providing opportunities for other players.
"[Port Macquarie is] an area that Newcastle had a real stronghold on previously and now the Bulldogs have entrenched themselves in that area, we still try to have a presence there and identify kids," Dobson said.
"Essentially any kid that goes to the Bulldogs has got to drive past us to get there, so the more presence we can have in that area, it's going to benefit us in the long run."
Cannavo, Clarke, Hogan and Rosenbaum travel down to Newcastle regularly, are all "doing a good job" and Dobson was confident all four players would have an opportunity to "play some minutes".
Cannavo was named in the second-row for the Knights' round one clash with North Sydney Bears yesterday (February 4) while Clarke was named on an extended bench.
"They've already played some trial minutes and once we're in [the season] I'm sure they'll get further opportunities," he said.
Their opportunities with the club come hot on the heels of Sophia Dungay being selected in the Knights' Tarsha Gale Cup (under-19 women's) squad for the 2023 season.
Dungay played league tag for Port City before she joined Macleay Valley Mustangs last season for the inaugural North Coast Women's Premiership.
The Knights held a three-day training camp with their under-17, under-19 and Tarsha Gale Cup (under-19 women's) sides in Port Macquarie in late January ahead of trial matches at Coffs Harbour.
Dobson said the facilities the teams trained at in Port Macquarie at St Joseph's Regional College were impressive.
"The facilities were top-notch and it's something we'll keep utilising in that area moving forward because the feedback was really positive and the boys got a lot out of the camp there at Port," he said.
"It's an area we can keep tapping into with our [pathways] squads moving forward."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.