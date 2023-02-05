Port Macquarie News

Will Cannavo, Ethan Clarke, Zeb Hogan and Will Rosenbaum picked in Newcastle Knights' under-16 squad

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated February 5 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Knights' head of pathways Michael Dobson says four Port Macquarie Sharks players have impressed in the club's under-17 team. Picture supplied by Newcastle Knights

They're not household rugby league names yet, but jot down the names Will Cannavo, Ethan Clarke, Zeb Hogan and Will Rosenbaum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.