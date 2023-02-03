Port Macquarie News

Grant Elliott to captain New South Wales at over-65 state cricket carnival on the Mid North Coast

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated February 4 2023 - 10:02am, first published 9:00am
Grant Elliott will captain one of two New South Wales teams at next week's interstate over-65 carnival. Picture by Paul Jobber

Grant Elliott isn't getting too excited about his selection as captain of one of the two New South Wales sides who will compete in next week's inaugural interstate over-65 cricket carnival.

Sports Journalist

