Grant Elliott isn't getting too excited about his selection as captain of one of the two New South Wales sides who will compete in next week's inaugural interstate over-65 cricket carnival.
Elliott will lead the NSW Waratahs, while Forster's Barry Everingham will lead the NSW Blues in the week-long tournament featuring eight sides that will be played across the Hastings and Macleay regions.
The former Port City Leagues player grew up in Queensland, but "it's about wherever you can get a game in veterans cricket".
"I am a Queenslander originally, but this isn't State of Origin football so it's all good," he said.
Veterans cricket remains one of the fastest-growing sports around the world, but the focus is barely on results although wins were preferable.
"Some people refer to it as the Men's Shed in creams and we're happy with that," Elliott said.
"It's very much more about being together, enjoying each other's company, having a few beers after the game and not taking it too seriously although you do play to win."
Currently 110 players on the Mid North Coast are registered to play veterans cricket.
"There are a whole range of skill levels and you have people that have never played [cricket] before coming to the game and that's fantastic," Elliott said.
"It's seen such a growth in the last couple of years in the Mid North Coast."'
With temperatures set to soar over the next week there are plans in place which will help to minimise the risk of heat stroke.
"We've just got to watch the heat as old fellas," Elliott said.
"Sometimes if it's such a hot day we'll go out for 20 overs and then put the other side in for 20 overs to break it up so it's two innings and not everybody is out in the sun all the time.
"We'll probably have two or three drinks breaks over the course of a 40-over innings."
Matches will be played at Oxley Oval and Wayne Richards Park in Port Macquarie, Laurieton Oval, Andrews Park at Wauchope and Eden Street in Kempsey starting from 10am on February 5.
