More renewable energy will flow into the grid as a result of Essential Energy's first battery on the electricity network.
The Sovereign Hills network battery is designed to absorb extra solar energy produced during the day, which will then be directed into the energy network at times when it is most needed.
The two megawatt-hour battery technology was developed in partnership with AGL.
Its storage capability will address future network constraints and manage power variability in the trial area of Sovereign Hills.
Essential Energy chief executive officer John Cleland said batteries will play an absolutely critical role in the energy transformation.
The nub of that is surplus electrons from solar, particularly rooftop solar, in the middle of the day will be stored and far more efficiently used as a consequence, he said.
Mr Cleland said Essential Energy was delighted to work with AGL on the Sovereign Hills network battery project.
The trial is set to test the operating model and benefits from a customer perspective, from a network perspective and from a market perspective, he said.
Mr Cleland said Essential Energy's first grid-scale battery trial will provide learnings that will lead to further deployment of the technology, supporting the energy transition of regional, rural and remote NSW.
AGL general manager commercial and industrial customers Ryan Warburton said the energy transition was happening at a rapid pace and projects like this were the future of energy.
"AGL is incredibly committed to supporting our customers and the market in transitioning to a very low-carbon future, and it is projects like these that enable us to do that with our customers, but most importantly with distributors and other parts of the energy system at the same time," he said.
The trial will help AGL better understand the role of network batteries in enabling greater renewable energy into the grid.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams launched the Sovereign Hills network battery on Thursday, February 2.
She said Port Macquarie had one of the highest uptakes of rooftop solar in the state.
Mrs Williams said the network battery was exciting for customers because it gave them an opportunity to continue that record of rooftop solar installation.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.