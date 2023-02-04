Port Macquarie resident Mike Kane dedicates many hours to gazing up at the sky.
Mike is an amateur astrophotographer. He is self-taught and bought his first advanced telescope about six years ago.
Mike became fascinated with space after watching the Apollo moon-landing event on television in 1969.
"I've followed the space race ever since and been interested in astronomy," he said.
The International Space Station (ISS) and the Tiangong (Chinese Space Station) passed over Port Macquarie on January 2.
Mike said it was an exciting night, as he managed to capture photos of both of them.
"I would say I'm one of a handful of people in NSW, if not Australia, that's captured both of them on the same night," he said.
The ISS was seen at 8.38pm and the Tiangong was captured at 8.52pm.
Mike said it's rare to see them, given the ISS travels at a height of 420km, and at a speed of 7.5km per second.
The Tiangong is five times smaller than the ISS and travels at a height of about 398km. Its speed is about 7.5km per second.
Mike said it can be challenging to ensure everything aligns to capture an image.
"To see them, to track them and to photograph them - it's difficult," he said.
Mike said he can take 400 images but only 12 might have a space station in it.
"The rest are black," he said.
Mike uses an app on his phone to help him identify different space stations, what date they're due to pass and what time.
"Then I just wait for a little dot to cross the sky."
Mike also captures the sun, which is about 150 million kilometres away from earth.
He uses a specialist Hydrogen-Alpha Filter Scope, to view and capture images of the sun safely.
"The sun goes through an 11 year cycle where it (starts) really quiet and builds up to a solar maximum," he said.
"The solar maximum is in June, 2025 so we're nearly there.
"At the moment the sun is very active."
Mike urges people not to look at the sun through a telescope, unless it's specially designed for it.
Mike moved to Port Macquarie from Scotland 16 years ago because he wanted a new start.
He's a member of the Port Macquarie Astronomical Association and the Tamworth Regional Astronomy Club.
He encourages anyone who is interested in becoming an astrophotographer, or wants to learn more about space, to become a member of a group.
Mike hopes to capture an image of a comet when it's due to pass over Port Macquarie on Friday, February 10.
"Hopefully if we get clear skies then people should be able to see it," he said.
