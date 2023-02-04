Port Macquarie News
Photos

Port Macquarie astrophotographer Mike Kane shares passion for space

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
February 5 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie astrophotographer Mike Kane has a home observatory named Curiosity II. Picture supplied by Mike Kane

Port Macquarie resident Mike Kane dedicates many hours to gazing up at the sky.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.