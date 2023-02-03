Port Macquarie Squash looks to future with multi-million dollar plan

Imagine a purpose-built squash and multi-sport centre to help meet the growing community's recreation needs.
That's the vision of Port Macquarie Squash as it looks to the future after a proposal to transform Port Macquarie's only squash courts into tourist accommodation got the planning green light.
The development will convert the William Street squash courts into five motel rooms and five apartments.
Non-profit group Port Macquarie Squash continues its search for a new home base to ensure the continuation of the growing sport in Port Macquarie.
Land on which to built the squash and multi-sport centre is the most pressing need.
Port Macquarie Squash secretary Fenwick Snowdon is confident the centre will become a reality, and as a result, squash participation will explode and the centre will be financially viable.
"We want a centre that is big enough to accommodate the growth of squash," Mr Snowdon said.
Port Macquarie Squash treasurer Mark Shoesmith said the squash and multi-sport centre vision was a good one and finding the land was the first hurdle.
There have been meetings with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council as the group hopes to base the centre on council-owned land to give certainty for the future.
Port Macquarie Squash presented its squash and multi-sport centre plan to the November 2022 council meeting.
A council spokesperson said the council was still supporting the group with its planning for an alternate facility and ongoing participation of squash in the region.
Council-owned land is Port Macquarie Squash's preferred option for the facility but it is looking at alternatives.
Once the land is locked in, Port Macquarie Squash can seek funding to build the centre. The project could be staged.
The estimated completion cost of the squash and multi-sport centre is $4.2 million to $5 million.
Seven squash courts are planned, which would allow for competitions and tournaments, and inject money into the economy through events, according to Port Macquarie Squash.
The centre could be used for other sports, with the ability to configure the spaces according to needs.
It is estimated more than 500 people play squash in the Port Macquarie area.
