Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie Squash looks to future with multi-million dollar plan

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
February 3 2023 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mason Nowak, Zac Snowdon, Sammie Bolger, Isaiah Monteloene and David Charles are keen junior squash players. Picture by Mark Shoesmith.

Imagine a purpose-built squash and multi-sport centre to help meet the growing community's recreation needs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.