Port Macquarie will have to overcome a hot field of contenders if they are to retain the NSW State Cup touch football carnival from 2023.
The NSW Touch Association hope to make their decision on where the annual event will be held for the next three years within the next three weeks.
In the meantime, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will hold their collective breath hoping the decision to take the NSW Junior State Cup from Port Macquarie to Dubbo will only be for 2023.
That decision was made by NSWTA last year following three years of weather-affected junior tournaments.
Across the three-year period, barely one full day of action was completed on a sodden Regional Stadium and Tuffins Lane sporting precincts.
NSWTA general manager Dean Russell confirmed there had been a "number of strong tenders" for the next three-year cycle with Wollongong, Dubbo, Wagga Wagga and Queanbeyan all featuring alongside Port Macquarie.
"It's probably the strongest field of venues we've had for quite some time," Mr Russell said.
"We've been in constant contact with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and I am pleased with the tender Port Macquarie have put in.
"That's not to discount there are also other strong tenders from other areas around the state."
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council mayor Peta Pinson remained hopeful the remedial drainage works planned for Tuffins Lane over the next six to 12 months would be enough to get their tender across the line.
"We need to pull out all the stops to try and keep [the State Cup] here," she said.
"I'm not surprised at the interest from other regions [because] of course we all want to be in line, but there can only be one [location] that's awarded the tender.
"I'm certainly hopeful our track record in hospitality and our plans for the future of Tuffins [Lane] put us in good stead."
Cr Pinson acknowledged financial constraints were one of the factors which had contributed to perceived delays surrounding the commencement of any drainage work at Tuffins Lane.
"If we had no intent, we wouldn't have bought the fields to begin with so there's strong intent [to do the drainage work]," she said.
"But it all takes money and we're a growing community so we have to divvy up the pie not just on sporting fields."
Council will head into a new cycle for budgets with sporting facility improvements featuring highly on the priority list.
Cr Pinson also believed council had put the best possible bid forward.
"We bought Tuffins Lane for the community and I made it quite clear it was something I didn't want to see the community lose," she said.
"I think we showed good faith in doing that and I think we're showing good faith in showing our commitment to improving the drainage on those sporting fields. This is not just for the benefit of touch football because they only come to us twice a year.
"This is for the broader benefit of our sporting community so I really feel like we're doing some great things for our community."
