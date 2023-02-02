For snake bites seek immediate medical attention, even for a suspected bite.

If someone has collapsed following a snake bite start CPR immediately, this can be lifesaving.

If someone is bitten you should keep them still, call an ambulance and apply a pressure immobilisation bandage.

Tight tourniquets should not be applied, and the bite site should not be washed, cut or sucked.

Symptoms from a venomous bite can include nausea, vomiting and a headache, however, first aid should be applied regardless of whether these symptoms are present.