Snakes are out and about in the Port Macquarie-Hastings after a spate of warm weather hit the region.
A Port Macquarie resident was recently bitten on the foot by a red bellied black snake.
The woman told the Port News that she was taking her bins out on the night of January 25, when she was bitten.
The bite was dry, meaning the snake bit but no venom was released.
"I felt as if a stick hit me on the foot while I was fiddling with the bin," she said.
"I stepped on something slimy, looked down and saw the red bellied snake with my phone torch.
"Red bellies prefer to hide away unless provoked, so it was just that I disturbed it too much."
She said people need to educate themselves about what to do if they are bitten.
"Please be careful," she said.
"Watch out for snakes, even in residential areas and read what you need to do in case of a snake bite."
Mid North Coast lifeguard coordinator James Turnham said lifeguards see a lot more snakes than sharks over summer.
"However snake interactions (or bites) seem to occur a lot less than shark interactions (at the beach that is)," he said.
Port Macquarie ALS lifeguard Nick Rickwood recently helped relocate a brown snake from the Town Beach carpark to safety in bushland.
Nick is a snake enthusiast and said the animal is often misunderstood by people.
"The venomous snakes are there (the beach) because it's their ideal habitat and they can obtain food there.
"They provide a lot of benefits for our ecological system."
Town Beach has recorded the most snake sightings over summer, followed by Lighthouse Beach.
"At Town Beach we often spot the brown snakes near the beach access stairs, or along the path around to Flagstaff Lookout," James said.
Lighthouse Beach lifeguards warn parents not to let their children play or run up in the sand dunes.
"There are plenty of snakes in there," James said.
FAWNA NSW volunteers and Reptile Solutions business owner Stuart Johnson both relocate snakes when necessary.
Stuart said it's been a quiet summer for relocation of snakes due to the weather.
"It's actually been one our quietest seasons on record," he said.
"We've had a colder than normal summer, particularly the nighttime temperatures."
However, he said over the past two weeks, there have been more snake encounters with residents due to the warmer day temperatures.
Stuart said some species of snakes are naturally more active at night. Therefore residents should wear good footwear and take a torch, if they go outside when it's dark.
Recently Stuart was called to a Port Macquarie caravan park to catch a red bellied black snake which was underneath a caravan.
"It wedged itself between the fresh water tank and the base of the caravan," he said.
"It's one of the more hazardous jobs because you're working within a confined space and the snake could pop up anywhere.
"It takes a lot of concentration and keeping calm."
Stuart said snake catching also tends to draw a crowd, so he has to be mindful of bystander safety.
Luckily the snake was successfully removed from the location.
FAWNA NSW president Meredith Ryan said it's been a pretty quiet year and summer for snake call outs.
Volunteers service the Mid Coast, Port Macquarie-Hastings and Kempsey areas.
FAWNA NSW helps wildlife which are harmed, injured or orphaned. They protect animals for rehabilitation purposes, or relocate animals causing a nuisance to property owners.
The FAWNA rescue line is 6581 4141.
A licensed snake catcher can remove a snake from a property for a fee. For more information visit www.environment.nsw.gov.au/questions/snake-removal
NSW Health urges people to remember the following advice if they get bitten:
