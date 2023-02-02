Port Macquarie News

'More snakes than sharks': encounters and relocations in Port Macquarie

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
February 3 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A red bellied black snake bite (left) and Port Macquarie ALS lifeguard Nick Rickwood (right) with a brown snake from the Town Beach car park.. Pictures supplied by the resident and Port Macquarie ALS

Snakes are out and about in the Port Macquarie-Hastings after a spate of warm weather hit the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.