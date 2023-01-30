Last year names such as Nick Smith, Corey Lewis and Aston Pollard sprung to prominence as Port City Breakers claimed the Group 3 rugby league premiership.
The next breed of young guns rolled off the Breakers production line on January 28 when the club qualified for the Nines Premier League grand final on the Gold Coast.
While the Breakers were beaten 20-12 by a Southern Sharks side that featured ex-NRL players such as Jeremy Latimore and Curtis Scott, it was the performance of teenagers Xavier Davidson, Ty-Jesse Brabant, Tyrone Flanagan and Brent Nixon that impressed.
All four put in strong performances during the Breakers' run to the inaugural grand final.
The grand final loss was their only defeat in a six-game run to the final game of the tournament which featured wins over Rochedale Tigers (47-0), Robina Raptors (41-0), Kilcoy Yowies (29-0), Aim All Stars (14-12) and Mix and Match (36-11).
Port City finished on top of the table with an impressive for-and-against of +109 at the completion of the round fixtures.
Coach Richie Roberts said the team exceeded expectations, but he was most impressed by the teenagers in the backline.
"Last year our biggest thing was we lacked finishers where this year we've got a lot of quality players who will be able to get the job done for us," he said.
"We need to find ways of improving and if these younger kids coming through are going to benefit us, it's good to see them out there playing.
"There's a lot of positions up for grabs in the backs this year."
Port City will now turn their attention to the Coffs Harbour Nines before trial matches against Sawtell on March 18 and Macksville on March 25.
They will start the Group 3 rugby league season on April 29 with a local derby fixture against Port Macquarie Sharks.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.