Last Man Stands continues to grow in popularity in Port Macquarie

By Paul Jobber
Updated January 31 2023 - 12:23am, first published January 30 2023 - 10:02am
Jack Stace and Les Smith led from the front as Wild Aces cruised to a 61-run win over Six Offenders in their Last Man Stands' third-round cricket match at Stuart Park on January 30.

