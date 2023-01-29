Jack Stace and Les Smith led from the front as Wild Aces cruised to a 61-run win over Six Offenders in their Last Man Stands' third-round cricket match at Stuart Park on January 30.
Stace (48 off 31 balls and 2-7 off four overs) and Smith (38 off 26 balls and 1-15 off three overs) inflicted Six Offenders' first defeat of the summer competition.
They were unable to chase down the 130 required for victory in the worldwide 20-over tournament that is the fastest-growing format of the game.
LMS regional manager Alex Vallentine said the summer competition saw similar teams take to the field, but they were filled by a new-look playing roster dominated by club cricketers.
"It's been a real change where there's now multiple club grade cricketers throughout every team," he said.
"Previously there wasn't in our spring tournament. It was just guys who weren't playing other forms of cricket. Now I've noticed there is a sprinkling of grade players throughout each of the clubs in Port Macquarie which is great."
Vallentine said as a result the standard was now better than previous seasons.
"Both batting and bowling have been of a much higher standard in these first three weeks which is exciting," he said.
LMS is a two hour, eight-a-side, T20 cricket game for all abilities. It is played in cricket grounds globally and is the world's largest and widest-reaching amateur cricket league.
Founded in 2005, the competition reaches more than 180,000 players with franchise operations established around the world.
"We re-launched it in Port Macquarie last year after COVID and it's continuing to grow," Vallentine said.
"Our unique rules certainly make the game more interesting than other formats of cricket and we're looking to grow further for our winter competition which starts in April.
"We want to see lots of the guys who normally play club cricket in summer come across to have a try of LMS."
