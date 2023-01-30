Who says you've got to be young to be successful?
Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club has their masters division (over-30s) competitors to thank for their podium finish at the Surf Life Saving NSW Country Championships at Cape Hawke.
Luke Morris led the way with three of the club's 21 gold medals overall when he took out the 40-49 male board race along with the 40-49 beach flags.
He then teamed up with Sara-Jane Oakeshott and Richard Hewens to take out the 30-plus board relay.
Hewens (50-59 male board) and Oakeshott (40-49 female board) also claimed gold medals themselves as the club's masters competitors accounted for 19 of their 21 gold medals.
Club president Paula Stone said their third-place finish out of 34 clubs replicated their third-place at last year's country championships.
"Our aim this year was to try and match [last year]," she said.
"We had a few competitors injured and away so we knew it was going to be a tall ask so we were quite surprised to be able to have met that result."
Port held off highly-fancied Byron Bay to claim the final spot on the podium behind runaway leaders Warilla-Barrack Point and Cudgen Headland who could barely be split.
"[Byron Bay] have got a long history of great competitors coming through their club and they're very strong in the team events," Stone said.
"The other two clubs out in front were exceptional and are the clubs to beat. We're not known as a strong surf life saving club."
Stone was hopeful Port Macquarie's success would be the catalyst for the club in their quest to grow their numbers even more.
"Everyone knows they're part of the big team and everyone's contribution is needed," she said.
"If you work on the team culture, that has benefits that are carried on for years and years so it's important for us to work towards this not as individuals but as a team."
The president said the club's strong performance over the weekend was more than just the medals that were hung around competitor's necks.
"We've got officials, water safety, an IRB crew and driver, age managers and parents who are running up with sunscreen and water," she said.
"It really is not just about the competitors, it's the whole support network that goes into it. Our competition manager Sara-Jane Oakeshott is the one who really steered the club and worked tirelessly across the weekend."
