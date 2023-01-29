Port Macquarie News

Sophia Dungay selected in Newcastle Knights' Tarsha Gale Cup (under-19 women's) squad for 2023 season

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
January 30 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophia Dungay has been selected in the Newcastle Knights' under-19 women's squad for 2023. Picture supplied by Denise Moylan

Sophia Dungay owes a lot to older brother Alfie and father Dave.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.