Sophia Dungay owes a lot to older brother Alfie and father Dave.
They were two of the first people she turned to after being informed of her selection in the Newcastle Knights Tarsha Gale Cup (under-19 women's) squad for the upcoming 2023 rugby league season.
"I look up to my brother Alfie a lot," Sophia said.
"He makes me want to play my best, he's taught me a lot and is definitely one of my favourite people to watch play footy."
While the on-field knowledge passed on by her brother is beneficial, Sophia also gave credit to her father.
"I wouldn't have made it this far because he's pushed us to be the players we are and he's probably the best coach I've had. Even though he's not a footy coach, he's a really good coach."
The 17-year-old was also chased by the South Sydney Rabbitohs, but the closeness of Newcastle to home proved pivotal in her final decision.
She could have travelled to and from the Mid North Coast twice or three times a week for training, but felt it was better for her progression to move to the Hunter for the next three months.
"I moved down here so I can go to every training session and try and make the run-on side quicker, but I'll see what happens," she said.
The teenager said her selection in the Knights squad was another step towards achieving her goal of playing in the NRLW.
She is fully aware, however, of the need to "work my way into the run-on side" and selection in the squad is no guarantee she will take the field.
"I've always wanted to (play women's rugby league), but I just never thought I could make it (at the next level), but I'm glad I've got the opportunity," she said.
"I just need to train hard and work hard. I definitely want to make my way up the ranks and hopefully make the NRLW one day.
"Footy makes me happy and I like making my family proud."
After originally picking up a footy only four years ago, the now-17-year-old front-rower played an important role in Macleay Valley's history-making North Coast Women's Premiership success in 2022.
It came after she had to bide her time to turn the necessary age after being too old to play junior league.
"I saw a post about the women's competition so I tried to sign up for that with the Mustangs who had posted (on social media) they wanted more girls," she said.
"I ended up travelling every week for training and playing, but then I couldn't play the first round and had to wait until I turned 17 and then I played the day after my birthday."
She also spent a couple of seasons with Port City Breakers in the ladies league tag as that was "the closest thing to playing tackle".
"The Breakers definitely helped me a lot with my footy," she said.
