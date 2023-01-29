Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club can thank the experience gained at the Ocean Thunder Surfboat Series and how it "toughened up" their under-23 women's surfboat crew.
The Boatettes won their first-ever Surf Life Saving NSW country championship open women's gold medal at One Mile Beach at Forster on January 28.
The crew of Lucy Monaghan, Monique Durbridge, Maddy Major, Emma Eggins and Grace Monaghan took out the under-23 women's NSW country championships division last year.
Outside of that, they have been knocking on the door of achieving higher honours for a few seasons.
Boat sweep Steve Monaghan acknowledged the Boatettes' step-up into this season's Ocean Thunder professional rowing carnival certainly "hasn't hurt us".
"The girls have said it's toughened them up so now they've got to be on their game all the time," he said.
"We just had a good day at a carnival. We've been working on calmness and (having) a long, solid stroke and that all came together."
The ability to stay focused for seven out of their eight races at Cape Hawke showed they have made steady progress.
One second-place finish was the only blemish on an otherwise perfect carnival where they topped the pointscore in the surfboat division.
"[The girls] have been working hard; doing a lot of gym work and boat work so it's just starting to pay off for them," Monaghan said.
"We won the 23s and finished top three in the open women's (last year) so we've been hanging around for a while, but getting that elusive (open women's) gold medal was a nice feeling."
Monaghan said country championship success remained of benefit to most clubs in regional New South Wales.
The Boatettes had to beat other fancied crews such as Kempsey-Crescent Head, Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga.
"It's a measure of the country crews," he said.
"In the city they've got a lot of things on their doorstep. They've got the best coaches, best gear, best everything so they're expected to go well."
The third and final day of competition was cancelled early on January 29 due to challenging surf conditions, but it helps when you're having success.
"The fun we're having is pretty special. It's a good bunch of girls here," Monaghan said.
Crew member Lucy Monaghan said it was pleasing to see the hours of hard work that went into training and improving was being recognised.
"The last month we've really knuckled down together and found our mojo and groove and rhythm. It's coming together good," she said.
