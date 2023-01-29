Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club has registered a podium finish at the Surf Life Saving NSW Country Championships at Cape Hawke, near Forster.
Port finished in third spot at the completion of the weekend carnival, behind Cudgen Headland and eventual winners Warilla-Barrack Point.
They held off a fast-finishing Byron Bay who finished in fourth spot.
Also representing the Hastings-Macleay at the three-day titles were the Tacking Point, Camden Haven, Kempsey Crescent Head, South West Rocks and Wauchope Bonny Hills clubs who all finished outside the top 10.
EARLIER: Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club has moved into the top three heading into the final day of the Country Surf Life Saving Championships at Cape Hawke, near Forster.
Day two of the championships, January 28, saw the return of Masters competitors to the beach.
On the overall points tally, Warilla and Cudgen Headland are neck and neck with Port Macquarie edging ahead of Byron Bay to sit at number three.
The club was carried by its Masters results including Richard Hewens in the 50-59 Male Board, Sara-Jane Oakeshott in the 40-49 Female Board, and Luke Morris in the 40-49 Male Board.
According to Surf Life Saving NSW some surf boat teams came unstuck in the heavy sets on One Mile Beach, as a pumping swell came in from the south.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 28: Port Macquarie SLSC is sitting fifth on the leaderboard after the first day of action at the Country Surf Life Saving Championships at Cape Hawke, Forster.
Also representing the Hastings-Macleay at the three-day titles are the Tacking Point, Camden Haven, Kempsey Crescent Head, South West Rocks and Wauchope Bonny Hills clubs.
Port Macquarie team manager Sara-Jane Oakeshott said the club had 120 competitors entered across all age groups.
"Hopefully we'll have really great results in our Nippers," she said. "We've got a big team in the 8s, 9s and 10s and they've all been training a lot over the last two months - for many of them it's their first big competition," she said.
"We think we can do as well as, if not better, in some of the team races, which will be a good indication of our depth in the club."
Finishing the day on 409 points, defending champions Cudgen Headland were firmly in the lead, followed by Warilla Barrack Point.
The country titles are the largest surf sports event in the state outside the NSW Championships, attracting more than 1400 competitors, 200 officials and 4000 spectators.
Clubs outside the Newcastle-to-Illawarra corridor have converged on One Mile Beach for the three-day competition.
