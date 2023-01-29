Port Macquarie News

Masters push Port Macquarie SLSC into top three heading into final day of country titles

By Newsroom
Updated January 29 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 4:30pm
Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club finished in third position on the point score at the surf life saving country championships at Cape Hawke. Picture supplied by Surf Life Saving NSW

Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club has registered a podium finish at the Surf Life Saving NSW Country Championships at Cape Hawke, near Forster.

