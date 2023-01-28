FOOTBALL Mid North Coast's resurrected Zone Premier League (ZPL) could proceed this year without a club from the Manning or Forster-Tuncurry.
Taree Wildcats have confirmed the club will seek entry into the men's open age competition in the zone's Southern League this year and won't be involved with the ZPL.
The Wildcats had been named as one of seven clubs to nominate for the ZPL. The other six are from the Hastings-Macleay area. However, Taree president Shannon Hall said the club will not be playing in the ZPL.
"I doubt we'll have the numbers to play in the zone league. We'll be looking to play in the open age comp,'' he said.
FMNC is hoping a two grade ZPL would replace the Coastal Premier League that collapsed late last year when clubs from North Coast Football withdrew support.
Taree had been a member of the Coastal Premier League for the three years it was played, however, the Wildcats had a disastrous 2022, failing to win a game in first grade and struggling for numbers to field first and reserve grade sides.
Hall said 2023 will be a year of rebuilding for the Wildcats and the club could look to return to a premier league competition in 2024.
The Southern League is a one grade competition involving clubs from the Manning and Great Lakes. Taree would join Wingham, Tinonee, Lansdowne, Old Bar and Cundletown as Manning-based clubs in the Southern League.
As it stands the Zone Premier League will be contested by six clubs. All are from the Hastings-Macleay area. Four, Port Saints, Port United, Macleay Rangers and Kempsey Saints played in the CPL for the past three years.
FMNC general manager Bruce Potter said they'll push ahead with a six club ZPL.
He said the zone understands Taree's concerns about playing in the ZPL if there are issues with player numbers.
Mr Potter said the zone would have to be 'flexible' should a club nominate for just one grade in the ZPL. While he would prefer numbers are known soon, he said the zone could wait until late February or early March for this to be finalised.
