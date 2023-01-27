Cracking summer, now settle in for a busy couple of months

How wonderful is it to be in the middle of a summer that's treating locals and visitors to the region's bushland and waterways at their very best. It's almost like nature sent us crystal clear waters and warm ocean temperatures as a make-good for a rough couple of years.
Australia Day is over and school holidays are at an end but the current warm, humid weather is a reminder that summer on the Mid North Coast is still ours to enjoy.
And the temperature is not the only thing looking up.
Your Port News team (above) is on the move into new offices on Gordon Street. We'll have more on that in the coming weeks, but it's yet another sign of our commitment to continue producing and delivering daily news and information that matters to you.
Our website - portnews.com.au - continues to go from strength to strength with figures showing our readers enjoy the mix of breaking news, court, sport and human interest stories, along with our What's On, Community Notices and Letters to the Editor. In addition, more of our readers are accessing the Newcastle Herald through the "My Region" tab on our sites, which also takes you to all ACM's Mid North Coast publications.
If you're a subscriber and would like to know how to get the best out of our site, keep an eye out for some information sessions I'm planning to run after our move.
While we can't fit the dozens of stories we produce each week into Friday's print edition, it remains an important and widely-read source of what's happening in Port Macquarie. If you've had trouble finding a copy before they sell-out, by all means let us know.
One thing's for sure, our website and print edition will likely have a strong political focus in the lead-up to the March 25 state election, with the Premier's whistlestop tour this week heralding a tough contest ahead in the seat of Port Macquarie.
There are numerous ways you can stay across all the news we cover. This newsletter is just one way. You can also sign-up to our FREE breaking news emails and daily headlines at: https://www.portnews.com.au/newsletters/ (Subscribers still need to opt in to these). And you can follow the Port News on Facebook, Twitter and our soon-to-be-updated Instagram account.
And remember, if you want to send us a community event, sporting results or news tips, just go to portnews.com.au/community/send-us-your-news/, or email us at portnews@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Then... if you want to read beyond just the headlines, you can join the ranks of our many subscribers through the tab at the top of the site.
Our team of reporters look forward to writing and sharing more of your local news throughout 2023.
Sue Stephenson. Editor, ACM North Coast (Covering the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer)
*Picture above is of your ACM journalists: Lisa Tisdell, editor Sue Stephenson, Ruby Pascoe, Ellie Chamberlain, Liz Langdale, Emily Walker, Paul Jobber and Mardi Borg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.