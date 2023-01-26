Macquarie Hotel claimed their seventh May Kelly Cup twenty20 cricket premiership with a four-wicket win over Port City Leagues at Oxley Oval on January 26.
Captain Josh Hyde (34 not out) once again steered his side to the finish line as they chased down the 101 required for victory with four balls remaining.
And while Hyde hit the winning runs to complete his ninth May Kelly Cup title overall, he saved all his praise for teammate Jakob Haines.
Haines helped the Macca reel in Leagues after they had earlier raced to 1-38 off four overs.
"'Hainesy' bowled supremely well," Hyde said.
"Out of the 24 balls he bowled, he executed 20 of them which is unheard of around here in our cricket. He kept hitting the mark which allowed us to set our field and once you bring dot balls and singles into play it builds pressure."
Hyde even allowed himself time for reflection while he was camping with the family overnight.
"The first [May Kelly Cup] I ever won was in 2003 and it's been 20 years to the day since I've won it so I think it was an omen for me," he said.
"It means a lot to me and the club because we've previously done so well in it and usually against [Leagues]."
Hyde also contributed with the ball (2-13 off two overs) while Dylan Rumble (2-20) and Jack Jordan (2-14) were also amongst the wickets.
Nick Smith went wicketless and finished with 0-41 off four overs with his first two overs going for 30.
"I thought it was going to be 150 easily at one point, but it shows a bit of character from our team where they only scored 50 off the final 15 overs," Hyde said.
Leagues captain Lee Price lamented some chances his team didn't take when the game was on the line.
"We didn't hold our nerve with the bat and at moments in the field we also didn't hold our nerve," he said.
"We had two chances to get the best batter in the comp out - Josh Hyde - and we dropped those chances. You can't do that."
Top-order batsman Tim Harris (21) and James Hawksworth (34) gave their side something to bowl at, but Price felt his team "crumbled" to lose their final four wickets for 11 runs.
"If we got 120 especially because the outfield was very slow we would have been happy, but 100 is not enough for a grand final and we're way better than that," Price said.
"We just didn't show up today and crumbled a little bit under pressure."
