Port Macquarie News
Photos

Macquarie Hotel defeat Port City Leagues in 2023 May Kelly Cup grand final

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated January 27 2023 - 4:56pm, first published January 26 2023 - 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Macquarie Hotel claimed their seventh May Kelly Cup twenty20 cricket premiership with a four-wicket win over Port City Leagues at Oxley Oval on January 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.