Resilience key for Paralympic gold medallist turned physiotherapist, Anthony Biddle

"Good things come to those who work hard."
Port Macquarie local Anthony Biddle knows that phrase better than anyone, he says.
"It's probably the biggest lesson I've learnt over the years," he said.
Biddle is no stranger to major sporting moments. In 2004, he overcame the hurdle of having less than 10 percent of his vision when he won gold in the men's one kilometre time trial at the Athens Paralympics.
He then backed it up with a bronze medal in the men's tandem sprint before retiring in 2005.
When reflecting on his achievements, Biddle said it wasn't always an easy road getting to that milestone.
"I achieved a bunch of success domestically, but every international event I had competed in, I either got fourth or fifth place... those were usually my best results," he said.
"It took me until my last Paralympic games in 2004 to finally get a medal, and thankfully it was a gold and bronze in Athens."
Sports have been a significant part of Biddle's life since he was young. But he was never a cycling star himself - his background was in Rugby League and athletics.
"I played Rugby League until I was about 13 when my vision started to go," he said.
"I was about five when they first started to notice that my vision wasn't quite right... it slowly started to deteriorate when I was about 13 and that was when I started to worry that I would drop the ball or something."
Biddle made the move to athletics where he found great success but also picked up an ankle injury.
"I found that I was quite good at athletics and saw that there were opportunities to compete against other athletes like myself, and luckily I managed to get into state teams and national teams," he said.
"I had some trouble with my ankle over several years, it was one of those chronic injuries that I just couldn't resolve.
"I was constantly in rehab to try and manage it, but then I had another accident on a training camp where I injured it quite badly."
Biddle said he found his love for cycling while in rehab for his ankle.
"A few people said I should try cycling in rehab and it turned out that I was pretty good at it for a non-cyclist, so I thought it was another opportunity," he said.
"It suited me and my attributes, and it just went from strength to strength from there."
Biddle said the fact that it took him until his last Paralympic Games appearance to achieve the ultimate success, proved that "all that hard work can be worth it in the end".
Now working as a physiotherapist in Port Macquarie, Biddle said it feels like his life has come "full circle".
"I've dealt with a lot of physiotherapists in my sporting career, and I always thought it was amazing what they can do to help people," he said. "I knew it was something I wanted to be involved in."
As a physiotherapist, Biddle has done some additional training in a program called GLAD which was developed in Denmark for people who suffer from osteoarthritis in the knee or hip.
Biddle said the new program is designed to help people regain their functions and improve their quality or life.
"Having that background in sports has really shown me the power that exercise can have, and I think Port Macquarie can really benefit from a program like this," he said.
While Biddle retired from cycling more than a decade ago, he said he still makes time for sport, with his most recent accomplishment being in Jiu Jitsu where he received a purple belt
"I wanted to find another sport that I could do that has bit more social interaction, and I thought that Jit Jitsu would be something that I could where I wouldn't be at much of a disadvantage because of my disability," he said.
"I think sports will always be a part of my identity, I don't see my myself giving it up anytime soon."
