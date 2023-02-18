Port Macquarie News

Resilience key for Paralympic gold medallist turned physiotherapist, Anthony Biddle

By Mardi Borg
February 18 2023 - 12:00pm
Port Macquarie Paralympic gold medallist turned physiotherapist, Anthony Biddle, said resilience has been the key to his success over the years.

"Good things come to those who work hard."

