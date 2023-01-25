Port Macquarie News

Advocate for Mid North Coast Aboriginal communities, Supt Paul Fuller, awarded Police Medal

By Newsroom
Updated January 26 2023 - 11:30am, first published 10:59am
Former Port Macquarie Inspector, now Camden Superintendent, Paul Fuller. Picture supplied by NSW Police

A former Port Macquarie police inspector is one of 10 officers awarded a Police Medal in the 2023 Australia Day honours.

