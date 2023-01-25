A group gathered at Oxley Beach on Thursday morning, January 26 for a moving ceremony to honour and acknowledge First Nations people.
Aunty Rhonda Radley led the ceremony, while around 100 people gathered on the hill overlooking the beach to watch the sunrise and reflect.
"This is an informal gathering to be here in silence and to remember the ones who have come before us," Aunty Rhonda said.
"I want to ask all of us here to be together and reflect on the First Nations people and what they have experienced over time and pay respect to our ancestors and elders."
The service was held for people to reflect on shared history, where we are as a nation and a pathway forward.
Aunty Rhonda also spoke of what January 26 symbolises for First Nations people.
"This day is remembered by many different terms," she said. "Survival is one of those terms, and today we reflect on our ancestors who fought to survive.
"It's also called invasion. They called it what it was."
Following Aunty Rhonda's speech, a candle was lit and the group watched the sunrise in silence before moving down onto the beach.
"I want to thank you all for showing up today," Aunty Rhonda said.
"We give ourselves time to reflect. To reflect on the past year as well and also what we are going to dream-up for this year."
