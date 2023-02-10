Bonny Hills couple Leslie and Muriel Gould weren't aware of the significance of Valentine's Day 70 years ago.
They said no one really celebrated it back then.
Their wedding was on February 14, 1953 at the Church of England in Kempsey.
Leslie said it must've been fate they got married on the most romantic day of the annual calendar.
It wasn't love at first sight for the couple who first met when they were teenagers.
They got to know each other through their church group and love developed with time.
Leslie lived in Singleton and Muriel lived in Kempsey. Muriel travelled to Singleton for a church event where she met Leslie.
They went to Port Macquarie for their honeymoon but their first night together wasn't exactly how they planned.
"In those days there was just the punt that went across (the river)," Muriel said.
"We were late because that afternoon there were three weddings at the church and ours was the last one.
"It was about 11pm by the time we got to the Royal Hotel, where we had booked our accommodation."
However, when they arrived they discovered someone had rung up and cancelled their accommodation.
"We had to find somewhere else," Muriel said.
The couple ended up staying at a guest house up on the hill.
"It sounded like rats gnawing in the walls at night," she said.
"Someone thought it was a good trick to ring up and cancel our accommodation."
Their marriage has faced challenges at times but they've stuck together throughout them all.
"We've had our ups and downs but we've been alright," Muriel said.
"We've got a lot to be thankful for."
Muriel said the recipe to a long lasting marriage involves three words beginning with the letter 'p'.
"Perseverance, patience and prayer," she said.
The Goulds bought their Bonny Hills house as a weekender, before adding an extension and moving into the property in retirement.
They lived in Kempsey for 40 years prior to moving.
They've lived in Bonny Hills for 30 years and enjoy the coastal lifestyle.
"We've been very happy here," Muriel said.
They've got three children Russell, Lynette and Stephanie.
Leslie is 93-years-old and Muriel is 91-years-old.
They both love music and have been involved in many groups in the Camden Haven since retirement.
Leslie is a member of the Men's Shed in Laurieton and is part of the group's choir.
Muriel loved playing sport. She played competitive tennis in Kempsey and social tennis in Bonny Hills.
