The NSW Premier has joined the Port Macquarie MP at a series of community engagements as the state election campaign ramps up.
Premier Dominic Perrottet and Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams met with business representatives, toured the Port Macquarie Museum and visited Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
Mr Perrottet said it was a great opportunity on Tuesday, January 24 and Wednesday, January 25 to hear the concerns of the community about where issues can be improved and where investments can be made.
They announced, while at Port Macquarie Museum, $437,000 in funding to benefit cultural and artistic facilities.
As part of that funding, $172,954 will go to Port Macquarie Historical Society for the Mid North Coast Regional Digitisation Hub.
The funding will support regional collections across four local government areas to capture, preserve, create and share collection stories.
"We need to make sure our museums are the best they can be from the city to regional NSW and I hope this funding goes some way to help the great work that you do," Mr Perrottet said.
Mrs Williams commended Port Macquarie Historical Society volunteers Debbie Sommers and Clive Smith who she said had "led the way in digitisation of our historic records".
Mr Perrottet and Mrs Williams visited Port Macquarie Base Hospital and met with staff.
The Premier said doctors and nurses had done an amazing job in what had been a really difficult time.
Mrs Williams said health was one of her highest priorities.
Mr Perrottet also spoke in support of Mrs Williams' re-election bid as the NSW Liberals candidate for Port Macquarie.
"Leslie Williams is a champion for the people of Port Macquarie and she has been ever since she has been in parliament," he said.
"She fights for her community every single day."
Meanwhile, the Premier confirmed he met with mayor Peta Pinson and deputy mayor Adam Roberts to talk about local issues, and said he welcomed their advice about a number of Port Macquarie issues from a council perspective.
Cr Pinson is also the NSW Nationals candidate contesting the seat of Port Macquarie.
