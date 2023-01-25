Port Macquarie News

Newcastle Jets star Angus Thurgate staying focused as clubs come knocking

By Craig Kerry
Updated January 25 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 12:05pm
Angus Thurgate

Jets midfield star Angus Thurgate says it's an exciting time coming off contract and he has already attracted interest from other clubs, but he is leaving a decision on his future until the end of the A-League season.

