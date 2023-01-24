Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie Touch Football Association's successful Northern Eagles championship run

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated January 25 2023 - 3:03pm, first published January 24 2023 - 11:13am
Port Macquarie under-10 girls were one of four Port Macquarie teams to win their division at the Northern Eagles junior touch football championships at Coffs Harbour. Picture supplied by Anna Gleeson

Port Macquarie dominated on the field to claim four championships, four runner-up medals and a club championship at the Northern Eagles junior championships in Coffs Harbour on January 22.

