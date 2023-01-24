Port Macquarie dominated on the field to claim four championships, four runner-up medals and a club championship at the Northern Eagles junior championships in Coffs Harbour on January 22.
The association's under-10 boys, under-10 girls, under-16 boys and under-18 girls all won their respective grand finals while the under-12 boys, under-14 girls, under-14 boys and under-16 girls all fell at the final hurdle.
Under-10 girls coach Anna Gleeson said her team came good when it mattered most after they finished third on the table after their first three matches of the one-day carnival.
They turned a 7-3 defeat to Ballina in the normal rounds into a 1-0 semi-final win before they accounted for South Tweed 3-1 in the grand final.
"I knew we'd be able to score tries, but defensively it's hard to teach the little ones how to defend strong, but after each game they got better and better," Gleeson said.
"To only have one try scored against us in the finals was pretty awesome; they're a talented team."
Gleeson admitted the girls had previously only played together in the local Port Macquarie competition.
"Playing rep is a different ball game; they haven't had much game time together, but they improved and listened really well. They're a nice bunch of little girls."
They will now head to Ballina for a round-robin carnival in the next few weeks.
The Makos, however, will only have their under-14 boys who will represent the association at the NSW Junior State Cup at Dubbo next month.
"It's a shame that it was too difficult to get accommodation in Dubbo," Gleeson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.