Boncassie takes out 2023 Queen of the North race meeting in Port Macquarie

By Rod Fuller
Updated January 22 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:57pm
The journey towards the Newhaven Park Country Championship series is a distinct possibility following an emphatic victory by Boncassie in the Queen of the North at Port Macquarie on Friday.

