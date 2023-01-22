The journey towards the Newhaven Park Country Championship series is a distinct possibility following an emphatic victory by Boncassie in the Queen of the North at Port Macquarie on Friday.
Ray Spokes was responsible for a positive ride on the bay mare and worked with Kinjina in the early stages of the event before racing clear down the home running.
Despite the strong finishing effort from the tail of the field by Obvious Step, the daughter of Bon Hoffa was able to score by just over a length with Kinjina holding on for the minor prize in front of Crowned Empress.
On a day when racing on the pace was an advantage, the performance by Obvious Step was outstanding after spotting the leaders many lengths approaching the home turn while Crowned Empress lost no admirers after being disappointed for clear galloping room down the home straight.
Boncassie proved she had returned from a spell of six months in great fashion with a strong second behind Swamp Nation at Coffs Harbour prior to success in this prestigious race and Brett Bellamy has all the ammunition for a great progression towards the rich country series.
Bellamy is a state winning trainer and victory in the Newhaven Park Country Championship Final would be a tremendous reward for the years of hard work the Coffs Harbour mentor has provided for the industry.
The GemLife Queen of the North has been a great race since its inception in 2006 and has provided a wonderful racing springboard with Lucciola Belle tasting victory four years ago before progressing through the district Country Championship Qualifier and finishing a gallant second to Noble Boy in the Final at Randwick.
The qualifying series for the Mid North Coast horses commences at Tuncurry on February 12 with the Northern Rivers gallopers earning their spot in the $500,000 final at Randwick on April 1 with top two placings at Coffs a week later.
Darryl McLellan commenced the day well for punters with victory on Convincebility in the opening event when the son of Hellbent kicked clear to score from Voigner with Headstart, finishing strongly down the centre of the track to claim third.
The Kris Lees trained gelding was recently transferred to the stable following the untimely passing of south coast legend, Gwenda Markwell, and two recent provincial trial wins provided confident support and ultimate success.
Lees racked up an early double when Never Sorry came down the centre of the track in the second event after Ash Morgan tracked off the rails for most of the journey before racing clear from Stellar Style over the concluding stages.
Morgan had no luck in the following event on Khumbu with the Ross Stitt trained gelding travelling well off the rails before being swamped by Lake Mac Lily and Thinkin' Bo You.
Victory by the Matthew Robinson trained mare broke her maiden status and rewarded Ben Looker for loyalty after riding the daughter of Scissor Kick at her three previous appearances.
Duty was a blowout for many when landing the prize in the Class 3 Handicap after the despised roughie raced with Shades of Frisco for most of the journey before kicking clear in the home straight to score by just under a length.
Don't Forget Dad worked home well for second while Mista Razzledazzle attracted the lion's share of betting transactions before finishing well behind the placegetters.
It was a family quinella in the fifth race when the Bob Milligan trained filly, Courageous Queen, resumed from a break and was able to withstand the finishing effort of My One to score by a narrow margin.
Despite Mikayla Weir making up enormous ground in the latter stages of the race on My One, the Glen Milligan trained mare was unable to arrest the early lead established by Zac Waddick on his father's filly who has now won three from her past four appearances.
Jon Grisdale was responsible for a perfect ride on Iobject later in the day when he weaved a passage on the lightly raced gelding from the David Campbell stable to claim victory by a narrow margin over Darci Diva.
Binkou flashed down the outside to claim the minor prize after the Robert Agnew trained gelding raced ungenerously in the early stages and provided a tough ride for Aaron Bullock down the home running.
Darryl McLellan completed a riding double when the Sir Ravanelli came with a powerful run down the crown of the course to withstand the strong finishing effort of Reateros to win by a length.
Victory by the grey gelding provided a just reward for the patience of Terry Evans with the leading Tuncurry mentor outlining an extremely balanced preparation following a three-month recess after good metropolitan efforts when previously in work.
Racing continues at the circuit on February 5 with further information regarding reserved seating available by contacting the Port Macquarie Race Club office on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au.
