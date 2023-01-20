Iona FC will extend Port Macquarie's presence in the revamped Zone Premier League (ZPL) to three clubs out of the seven to have nominated for the 2023 season.
As yet there's no club from the Forster-Tuncurry area although Football Mid North Coast general manager Bruce Potter remains hopeful that will change.
"Iona is a fairly new club but they're probably the fastest growing club that we've got,'' Potter said.
Port Saints, Port United, Macleay Valley Rangers, Kempsey Saints, Camden Haven Redbacks and Taree Wildcats are the other clubs to nominate.
Mr Potter said the Wildcats were still waiting for the first training session to get a better gauge on numbers, but he expected they'll be right.
"Taree has been an important part of our competition for as long as we've had a competition,'' he said.
"We'll work with them to provide every opportunity for them to participate.''
Mr Potter remains confident there will be a club from the Forster-Tuncurry area involved.
"There's been enormous interest there with Southern United and we're hoping once they finalise their team selections there should be an opportunity there for Tuncurry-Forster or Great Lakes to look at a team for the ZPL,'' he said.
Southern United will play in Newcastle Zone League 2 this year and is conducting trials.
Mr Potter said the zone would prefer clubs field first and reserve grade sides in the ZPL, but added this was negotiable.
"We had the issue four years ago where the clubs decided that we just didn't have the numbers to continue first and reserve.
"That led us to the Coastal Premier League.
"If we can end of with a seven or eight team competition in first and reserve grade that is strongly our preference. But we're trying to be flexible.
"Part of what we're trying to do is provide a framework and it would be nice to have the input from the clubs.
"We're happy to provide a framework for whatever the clubs need for the future.''
He said the zone would prefer to know numbers more sooner than later.
"But doing draws is easy. We can wait right up to February or March if we have to,'' he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.